Everbowl Launches Franchise Partnership With Wags Capital

Independently Owned, Craft Superfood Chain to Open 20 New Locations with Franchise Partner, WAGS Capital

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an agreement to open 20 units across Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and California, San Diego-based craft superfood chain, Everbowl™, launches a franchise partnership with WAGS Capital.

"As we look to franchise our brand, we care most about partnering with the right people and there's no one we'd rather start with than WAGS Capital," says Founder, Jeff Fenster. "Their commitment to the Food and Beverage industry and focus on customer experience naturally exude our brand's core values of making friends and having fun."

"Great businesses, great people and having fun, that's what makes great partnerships," says WAGS Capital Founder, Aaron Wagner. "Our entire team loves everything Everbowl stands for and we couldn't be more excited to be launching our Franchise Partnership with them. We're on track to open 20 locations within the next 12 -18 months and look forward to growing the Everbowl brand across the nation."

The first WAGS Capital franchised location opened on Aug. 21, 2020, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. With 8-10 locations currently under development WAGS Capital will be opening new locations in Phoenix, AZ, Beaverton, OR, Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, CA, and Utah locations in Saint George, Farmington and Salt Lake City.

WAGS CAPITAL is a multi-faceted boutique Investment firm specializing in Real Estate, Food & Beverage and Private Equity, in emerging markets with asymmetrical risk/reward and value add strategies. We value and prioritize relationships above all else and are in constant pursuit of strategic, residual and meaningful business relationships.

About Everbowl

Established in 2016, Everbowl is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls. Featuring acai and other superfood-based ingredients, each bowl comes with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve" – to live actively and eat the "stuff that's been around forever."

Currently operating 29 locations across California, Utah and Arizona, Everbowl is committed to each local community in which it operates, Everbowl hires locally, adding an additional 10-15 new employees with each location it opens, and all store managers have been promoted from within the company.

Everbowl recently launched franchising and is currently is seeking single- and multi-unit operators nationwide who have a unique passion for the business, live the "unevolve" lifestyle, and want to help make the world a happier and healthier place. The company's commitment to health, customer experience and community are what makes Everbowl a great franchise opportunity. From day one, Everbowl works with franchisees to ensure the best possible location, training, marketing, and ongoing coaching and support. For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.everbowl.com/franchise

Everbowl

1300 Specialty Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Additional information can be found at www.everbowl.com

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood).

Media Contact:

Jeff Fenster

Phone: 760-585-2043

Email: jeff@everbowl.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everbowl-launches-franchise-partnership-with-wags-capital-301124262.html

SOURCE Everbowl