Europe Sugar Substitutes Market 2017-2018 & 2023

From www.prnewswire.com by Research and Markets
DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Sugar Substitutes Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023

Reduction of overall sugar consumption, coupled with growing health conscious population is the factors driving the need for healthy foods. Industry participants are focusing on developing foods and beverages that address weight loss and dietary goals of the consumers.

There is now a need for products that have low calorific value, free from sugar, and low in glycemic carbohydrates, and at the same time, achieving desired flavor, stability, and texture of traditional products, without raising the insulin or blood glucose levels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market

4. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market by Type

5. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

  • Tate & Lyle Plc.
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • The NutraSweet Company
  • JK Sucralose Inc.
  • PureCircle Limited
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Roquette

