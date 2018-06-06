DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Europe Sugar Substitutes Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023

Reduction of overall sugar consumption, coupled with growing health conscious population is the factors driving the need for healthy foods. Industry participants are focusing on developing foods and beverages that address weight loss and dietary goals of the consumers.

There is now a need for products that have low calorific value, free from sugar, and low in glycemic carbohydrates, and at the same time, achieving desired flavor, stability, and texture of traditional products, without raising the insulin or blood glucose levels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market

4. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market by Type

5. Europe Sugar Substitutes Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The NutraSweet Company

JK Sucralose Inc.

PureCircle Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Roquette

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brxp3b/europe_sugar?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-sugar-substitutes-market-2017-2018--2023-300661066.html

SOURCE Research and Markets