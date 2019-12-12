Escoffier Boulder Campus Appoints Kirk T. Bachmann As New President

Master Educator and Fourth Generation Chef to Lead Campus' Culinary and Pastry Arts Programs and Expand Leadership and Contribution within the Industry and Local Community

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announced the appointment of Kirk T. Bachmann as president of Escoffier's Boulder Campus. A seasoned fourth generation chef who began his culinary career in his father's pastry kitchen, Bachmann brings more than 25 years of culinary leadership and expertise to the world-class culinary school in Boulder, Colorado. A graduate from the University of Oregon, Bachmann received his formal culinary training at The Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon and a master's degree in education from American Intercontinental University. Bachmann is also a Certified Executive Chef (CEC) and member of the American Academy of Chefs (AAC). He served as Escoffier's Boulder campus president in the past and is now returning to this role to support culinary students and contribute to the Boulder community.

"Kirk is a leader in the culinary world and inspires his students and chef educators with his depth of knowledge and collaborative style," said Tracy Lorenz, Escoffier and Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "Throughout his esteemed career as a chef and educator, he continues to uphold quality standards and support students along their culinary career path."

In his role as Boulder campus president, he is charged with ensuring students receive the best education and experience possible with a focus on career support. Bachmann will also further develop the Boulder campus' partnerships within the culinary industry and the local community. In addition to a focus on professional education, he will also concentrate on reviving consumer education for local culinary enthusiasts.

Prior to joining the Escoffier leadership team, Bachmann served as vice president of Culinary Training & Development at Rouxbe Online Culinary School and held executive leadership positions with Le Cordon Bleu Schools.

Bachmann continues to be active in the industry and is a Culinary Salon medalist. He is a member of The International Association of Culinary Professionals, Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, Antonin Careme Society, Disciples d'Escoffier and The International Food and Beverage Forum.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education.

