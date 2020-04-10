Escoffier Appoints Rich Ahrens As Vice President Of Talent And Culture

Newly Created Position Targets Recruiting and Culture for the Growing Institution

CHICAGO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announced the appointment of Rich Ahrens as vice president of Talent and Culture for Escoffier and Triumph Higher Education Group.

Ahrens joins Escoffier's leadership team after a successful tenure with Pearson Online Learning Services. In this newly created position at Escoffier, he will oversee human resources operations, enhance and create new recruitment and retention strategies and focus on fostering the company's culture of quality, service and social mindedness.

"Strategic human resources is about more than managing traditional logistics," said Escoffier and Triumph Higher Education Group's CEO Tracy Lorenz. "It's about creating a positive work environment and helping us live our core values each and every day. So, adding 'culture' in Rich's title reflects the importance we are placing on creating a work culture aligned with the values we continue to build at Escoffier," added Lorenz.

The online and campus-based culinary educator has grown from approximately 85 to more than 300 employees in the past three years while increasing their online student body, externship placements, alumni network and curriculum options for students.

"As we look forward to the next decade, we see the need for even more strategic leadership in recruiting, developing, and retaining our best talent. Rich has more than 30 years of professional experience in the human resources and online education sectors, most recently as Human Resources Business Partnership and Talent Acquisition for Pearson Online Learning Services and prior to that with UOP, A Honeywell Company and Verizon Wireless," said Lorenz.

Ahrens earned his bachelor of science degree in Management/Personnel from Elmhurst College and an MBA with a concentration in Human Resources from DePaul University.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.

About Triumph Higher Education Group

Triumph Higher Education Group, a subsidiary of Triumph Capital, LLC is dedicated to developing global post-secondary education that is innovative, high quality and affordable. The company is managed by a team of professionals who have decades of experience in launching and cultivating highly successful career-focused schools, both on-ground and online. It is focused exclusively on providing rigorous curriculum designed to develop the skills necessary to meet significant employer demand. Learn more at triumpheducation.com.

Contact: Patti Thomas/312.919.0898

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escoffier-appoints-rich-ahrens-as-vice-president-of-talent-and-culture-301038828.html

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts