Enson Group, Inc. Acquires Major Central Indiana Seafood Distributor

Forecasted Market Share Gain at Least 60% In 12 Months

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Enson Group, Inc., (Enson) focused on the food distribution industry with emphasis on Asian food-service products, is pleased to report they have recently finalized the acquisition of First Choice Seafood, Inc. located in Indianapolis, IN.

First Choice Seafood, Inc. (First Choice) business model is focused on food distribution to the Central Indiana restaurant sector with emphasis on frozen seafood. First Choice has been operating since 2002, and has achieved the status of the "Go to" vendor for frozen seafood within the Indiana restaurant industry. Since 2002, First Choice has accomplished growing profitability year after year. Their customer base encompasses a radius of approximately 125 from Indianapolis, IN.

Enson's main interest in acquiring First Choice was due to their concentration on seafood distribution. Enson distributes certain seafood products out of their Cincinnati distribution facility; however, the incorporation of First Choice customer base increases the opportunity to build the Enson brand, offering a more diverse seafood product availability in the Indiana market.

Enson Group CEO, Vivian Zheng states, "The acquisition of First Choice Seafood provides us the avenue to quickly expand our market share throughout Western Ohio and a major portion of Indiana, along with expanding our product offerings with a large variety of frozen seafood." Mrs. Zheng adds, "Once our customers become familiar with the Enson brand, one of our short-term goals is to penetrate the Mexican food-service sector, further increasing our variety of products to the food service/restaurant industry."

With the future incorporation of Mexican-type food products, along with aggressive marketing and sales campaigns in the Indiana marketplace, First Choice expects to increase their sales revenue by at least 60% in the initial 12 months after the acquisition.

About the Enson Group, Inc.

The Enson Group, Inc. is the parent company of Enson Trading, LLC and Eternal Food Service, LLC, both located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Under the Enson Group umbrella are Eleni Trading, Inc. in Pennsylvania, Enson Group St. Louis, Inc. in Hazelwood, MO. All three entities specialize in the distribution of Asian food products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enson-group-inc-acquires-major-central-indiana-seafood-distributor-300539280.html

SOURCE Enson Group, Inc.