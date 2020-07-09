Enlightened Closing E-Commerce on National Ice Cream Day, Invites Fans to #ScoopLocal

Ice cream brand's campaign supports local business, James Beard Foundation's Open for Good Initiative

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened , an innovator and one of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, announces that its e-commerce website will close for business this National Ice Cream Day.

Instead of promoting Enlightened ice cream on July 19, EatEnlightened.com will redirect users to a page encouraging the nation to join us in supporting local businesses, particularly independently owned ice cream shops. The Enlightened website will suggest ways to #ScoopLocal and showcase over 500 independently owned ice cream shops nominated by fans across all 50 states.

"For many businesses, this National Ice Cream Day will look significantly different than it has in previous years. We're committed to supporting and celebrating the local, independent creameries that make our communities special and unique," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said.

The #ScoopLocal campaign begins the week leading up to National Ice Cream Day. Between July 12 - 18, the company will donate 50 percent of profits from EatEnlightened.com to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good initiative, a campaign to help independent restaurants survive the coronavirus crisis, rebuild better and thrive for the long term.

"There are several ways our community can get involved in this campaign, even from the safety of their own homes," Shoretz said.

Fans can help Enlightened raise more for the foundation by posting how they're supporting their local scoop shops, whether by leaving positive reviews online or safely purchasing ice cream from a creamery. Enlightened will donate an additional $1 to the Open for Good initiative* for every social media post with the tags #ScoopLocal and @eatenlightened.

"Not only are ice cream shops an important part of America's history, but they're also part of Enlightened's history. My great-grandparents immigrated to New York City, where they opened a local candy shop specializing in coffee ice cream that started my family's life in America. If it wasn't for my great-grandpa Willie's ice cream, we wouldn't be where we are today."

Learn more about how to participate in Enlightened's #ScoopLocal campaign by following @eatenlightened.

*Total donation up to $15,000

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. One of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-calorie, low-sugar ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018, the Keto Collection in 2019 and Fruit Infusions in 2020. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

