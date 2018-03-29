Enjoy Easter Dinner At Shari's With A Special Dinner Menu - No Foolin'!

BEAVERTON, Ore., Mar. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Easter falls on April 1st this year, but Shari's is not fooling around with their Easter Dinner menu. Available Sunday, April 1st at all Shari's locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming is a limited time menu offering featuring Shari's Applewood Smoked Ham Dinner with Marionberry-maple glaze.

All 94 Shari's locations throughout the Northwest will offer their special Applewood Smoked Ham Dinner with Marionberry-maple glaze. Served with Tillamook Cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh grilled asparagus tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with toasted Almonds, for just $13.99. And for dessert, it wouldn't be Easter without Shari's Pie! Don't forget to add a slice of Pie to your Easter dinner or take a whole pie to-go for a sweet Easter treat.

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, most Shari's location are open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 94 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

