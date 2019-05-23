NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The strengthening distribution network and collaborations are driving the energy drinks market growth during the forecast period. Several regional vendors are entering into distribution deals with regional distributors and collaborating with each other for marketing their products with greater efficiency. In addition, rapid infrastructure development in the region has also given traction to the growth of organized retailers including discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. As a result, the strengthening of distribution network and collaborations will help the vendors in efficiently marketing their products in Latin America. Analysts have predicted that the energy drinks market will register a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.



Market Overview



The emergence of low-and medium-priced energy drinks in Latin America



The growth in the demand for and the popularity of cheaper energy drinks have further increased the adoption of energy drinks in the market, thereby driving the growth of the market.



Increasing demand for substitute products



The rising number of product launches in the energy drinks alternatives category in Latin America increases the options for consumers, which poses a significant threat to the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the energy drinks market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Several vendors in the market have been focusing on including more natural ingredients in their energy drinks to meet the shifting consumer demand. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



