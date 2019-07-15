Endless Apps® are Back at TGI Fridays(TM) for a Limited Time

Endless Refills of Top Fan-Favorite Appetizers Return to Fridays July 15th



DALLAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave-worthy appetizers that bring people together have been an essential part of TGI Fridays™ since its beginnings. Now, the iconic global restaurant brand is bringing that tradition back in a big way with the return of Endless Apps®. Beginning July 15, 2019, guests can enjoy endless refills of the fan-favorite Endless Appetizers® for a limited time only, for just $12. Choices include mozzarella sticks, green bean fries, boneless wings, pan-seared pot stickers, and Whiskey-Glazed sesame chicken strips.

"Endless Apps are the perfect way to share time with friends and family during the summer," said Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. "TGI Fridays believes that Endless Apps are better than apps that have to end. Pick one app, then another, and enjoy them endlessly. It's a deal for people who don't like to see a good time end."

With that same endless spirit in mind, TGI Fridays has also released its latest Drink of the Month – Fridays Rum Punch, made with Bacardi Rum and Rumhaven Coconut Rum. It's the next best thing to being at the beach, and it's only $5 at Fridays during the month of July. Those looking for a fresh new take on a classic cold beer can also try a frosty Leinenkugel Summer Shandy for just $3. Of course, both drinks pair perfectly with all Endless Appetizer options.

Endless Apps: Buy a select appetizer at $12 each (per person) and get unlimited select refills of your choice, while supplies last. Valid on select items only. Offer valid 7/15/19 to 8/04/19 at participating locations for dine-in only. Ask server for details. Sorry, no take-home bags or sharing. Tax and gratuity not included. One offer per person, per visit. Not valid in conjunction with any other coupon, promotion, discount, or for delivery.

Beverages: Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Local laws apply regarding the days and times alcohol is available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. Other restrictions or exclusions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

888-869-7899

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endless-apps-are-back-at-tgi-fridays-for-a-limited-time-300885005.html

SOURCE TGI Fridays