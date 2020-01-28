End Sad Eating. Forever.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® is saving three unhappy eaters from a lifetime of sad food with the Live a Little. Better. Grant--a $10,000 grant toward its expanded EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each day, millions of Americans suffer through wilted salad bar lunches, depressing microwavable meals and soggy leftovers. It's a problem of epically unappetizing proportions—and BJ's Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is looking to provide options.

To celebrate the new year and the expanded EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu, as well as save the world from dull, flavorless eating, BJ's created the Live a Little. Better. Grant. Its purpose? Find three people suffering from uninspired meals and reward them with a grant for $10,000 worth of food at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®.

The EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu contains carefully crafted guilt-free dishes: nutrient rich-superfoods, low-calorie dishes, vegetarian entrees and gluten-sensitive options. Earlier this year, the new Cauliflower and Quinoa Power Bowl, starting at $11.50, made its debut on the EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu. These power-packed bowls are gluten-free and are available vegetarian-style or with high-protein options like grilled or blackened chicken, flame-broiled or blackened salmon or Cajun shrimp.

"No one should have to endure flavorless food. At BJ's, we have an entire EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu of nutritious, great-tasting entrees. We're encouraging guests to enjoy a great meal and Live a Little. Better.," said Kevin Mayer, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We may have brewhouse roots, but the same level of craft that goes into making our award-winning beer goes into each of our EnLIGHTened Entrees®. It's not taking things out; it's putting the right things in."

If you or someone you know is in desperate need of a food refresh, there's hope. Just share your sad meal story on the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BJsRestaurants along with a photo of the terrible food and why you're deserving of the Live a Little. Better. Grant.

For more information and promotional rules, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com/live-a-little-better-grant-terms-and-conditions. To see the 15 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse EnLIGHTened Entrees® menu items, visit: www.bjsrestaurants.com/menu/enlightened-favorites.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu, with over 140 offerings, has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees®, including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 208 casual dining restaurants in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large-party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

