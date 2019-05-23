Emmi USA Gives Away 100 Wheels of Cheese to Celebrate Kaltbach(TM) Cave-Aged Cheeses

FITCHBURG, Wis., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever wanted to have your very own wheel of cheese, here's your chance. Emmi USA, the nation's largest importer of award-winning specialty cheese from Switzerland, is offering consumers the chance to win one of 100 personalized wheels of cave-aged Kaltbach™ Le Crémeux cheese in its "Your Kaltbach Sweepstakes."

Le Crémeux is part of the Kaltbach™ line of specialty cheeses that are aged in the Kaltbach Cave, located in the Alpine Valley of Switzerland. The Kaltbach Cave is a 22-million-year-old natural sandstone labyrinth with a small river running through it, naturally maintaining the cave's humidity level and creating a mineral-rich environment for aging cheese unlike any other in the world.

Expert cave masters closely monitor the aging process of each wheel to ensure the cheese is ripened to perfection. Through the sweepstakes, consumers will have an opportunity to follow along through the Kaltbach aging process and learn more about the variety of techniques the Emmi cave masters use to craft this one of a kind cheese.

Le Crémeux, the newest cheese available from the Kaltbach Cave, is a semi-soft, washed-rind cheese with a melt-in-the-mouth texture and a custard-like flavor. Kaltbach Le Gruyère® AOP and Emmentaler® AOP are also available in the United States.

Emmi USA has expanded its line of imported cheeses due to the growth in popularity in the United States. According to IRI data, the imported cheese segment is far outpacing domestic cheese sales, growing 11% in dollars year to date compared to an 8% decline in domestic cheeses.

"Cheese aged in the Kaltbach Cave is truly special, and this contest gives us a way to share the passion and art that happens inside the cave every day," says Heather Engwall, Vice President of Marketing at Emmi USA. "As our Kaltbach line continues to grow here in the U.S., we're excited to see consumers appreciating these cheeses."

Emmi USA's "Your Kaltbach Sweepstakes" is accepting entries through June 30, 2019. For additional details and rules, visit yourkaltbach.us.

About Emmi USA

Emmi USA brings artisan cave-aged cheese, ready-to-serve fondues, and traditional and exclusive cheeses from Switzerland to the United States. Steeped in custom and culture, our expert cheesemakers use centuries- old methods to create only the finest specialties, including Kaltbach Cave-Aged Le Gruyère AOP, an epic cheese with an exceptionally intense flavor, stemming from extensive curing in our natural sandstone cave near Lucerne, Switzerland. Emmi USA is part of Emmi Roth, a leading producer of specialty cheese. Learn more at emmiusa.com .

