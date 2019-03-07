  1. Home
Elevate Your Food Experience during March Frozen Food Month!

National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association
Now's the Time to Check out the Innovative Brands and Cuisines in the Freezer Aisle

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No doubt about it, frozen foods are hot! Americans spend more than $49 billion on frozen foods annually. Last year, 26% of all U.S. grocery shoppers shopped the frozen food aisle more frequently, and 43% of millennials bought more frozen items*.  

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8465651-nfra-march-2019-national-frozen-food-month/

What's Turning Up the Heat? 

Today's innovative frozen products offer something for everyone:

  • Brands and product lines are aligned with new health trends, changing dining habits, and dietary requirements – whether you are looking for vegan, gluten-free, non-dairy, ethnic, organic…the frozen food aisle has it all.
  • You don't have to sacrifice delicious dishes and trendy flavors just because you're in a hurry. The freezer aisle offers quality, ready-to-eat full meal, single serve and small plate options – high proteins, low carbs, indulgent flavors, healthy veggies, fruits and more.
  • If you're a foodie, you can "up your game" and elevate the food experience with versatile high-end frozen products, savory ingredients and entertaining-quality appetizers and desserts, sure to impress family and guests.

And there is more good news – with March being National Frozen Food Month, you can find many special deals, prices and promotions on America's favorite frozen foods. And the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association is celebrating March Frozen Food Month with a $10,000 Sweepstakes , which you can enter at EasyHomeMeals.com.

It's Real Food...Just Frozen!

Frozen foods have come a long way since they were introduced in 1930 by Clarence Birdseye. Today's tasty products have been developed and prepared by expert chefs in test kitchens across the country – using real ingredients and rigorously evaluated by nutritionists and dietitians.

The benefits of frozen foods are many – in meal planning, cooking or entertaining:

  • Frozens are fresh – flash-freezing technology delivers "perfect preservation," freezing at the peak of freshness, right from the field or sea.
  • They're money saving! No spoilage or food waste – use what you want/need and put the rest back in the freezer.
  • Frozen foods provide portion control at its best.
  • They require low or no preparation - the picking, cleaning, slicing and dicing are already done.
  • Your favorite foods are always in season.
  • Eco-friendly packaging is keeping frozen foods fresher longer and retaining more nutrients.

* Acosta's The Future of Frozen

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)
NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-your-food-experience-during-march-frozen-food-month-300808541.html

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

Say Hello to Summer