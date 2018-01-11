Elanco Announces Addition of New North America and Global Strategy Senior Executive

Sarena Lin to join Indiana-based Animal Health Company's Leadership Team

GREENFIELD, Ind., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), named Sarena Lin as senior vice president, North America Operations and Global Strategy, joining Elanco's Leadership Team and reporting to Elanco president, Jeffrey Simmons.

Lin will manage the entirety of the company's U.S. and Canadian food and companion animal businesses. She will also oversee global strategy for the top-tier animal health company, applying her extensive knowledge in corporate development to grow and strengthen Elanco's business.

"I am incredibly pleased Sarena is joining Elanco, bringing her deep expertise growing and leading global multi-billion dollar organizations - spanning consumer package goods, distribution and agriculture - to Elanco to drive our business forward and provide value to our customers," said Jeff Simmons, president, Elanco Animal Health. "I am confident her unique capabilities will enhance our strong North American team and enrich our global growth strategy."

Lin, who has a proven track record leading and growing large, multi-national organizations, most recently oversaw Cargill's global animal feed and nutrition business. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors for animal health and dental distributor, Patterson Companies, and before her time as president at Cargill, she was the global head of strategy and business development there. She was a principal at McKinsey & Company and began her career at consumer package goods giant Proctor & Gamble (P&G). She holds three university degrees with a Bachelor's in Computer Science from Harvard University, a Master's in International Relations from Yale University and a MBA from Yale School of Management.

"Elanco's vision and trajectory within this growing industry are an exciting combination," said Lin. "I am looking forward to bringing my passion for animal health and analysis-based strategy to such an industry thought leader. I feel this is a perfect partnership at an exciting time for Elanco."

Lin will start her new position on January 22 at Elanco's Greenfield, Indiana-based headquarters.

About Elanco

Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 6,500 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Founded in 1954, Elanco is a division of Eli Lilly and Company. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana. Visit us at Elanco.com and EnoughMovement.com.

