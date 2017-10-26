Eight Sodexo-Operated College Dining Programs Named to Daily Meal's Best Colleges for Food List

Liberty University #3 and Northwestern #5 on the List

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Daily Meal named eight Sodexo-operated dining programs to its list of Best Colleges for Food in 2017. Liberty University premiered on the list at number three and was praised for sourcing locally-grown produce and humanely-raised meat.

Northwestern University, ranked number five, was cited for events hosted by the dining services staff such as Noodlepalooza, Battle of the Chefs and WildCat Beach Club. The Daily Meal called them "truly mind-blowing."

"The college (Northwestern) is dedicated to showing its students a deliciously fun time, while still dedicating themselves to the important issues of sustainability and nutrition," said the review in The Daily Meal.

Both universities' dieticians were called out for communicating with students, including a daily blog at Liberty University and quarterly "Ask the Dietician" events for students at Northwestern.

The other schools named to the list, include:

Franklin and Marshal College (Lancaster, Pa.)

Tulane University (New Orleans, La.)

Harvey Mudd College (Claremont, Calif.)

Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, Ga.)

Rollins College (Winter Park, Fla.)

Muhlenberg College (Allentown, Pa)

All of the Sodexo-run food services were noted for their sustainability practices, the diverse and healthy food options and efforts to educate students about healthy eating.

In its review of Rollins College's dining services, The Daily Meal said, "And just because Rollins' dining services are operated by major food management company Sodexo doesn't mean that the food they serve isn't as creative and delicious as that at a smaller college."

The Daily Meal surveyed more than 3,000 schools. The 75 top schools were ranked based on Nutrition and Sustainability, Accessibility and Service, Events and Education, Surrounding Area, and The "X" Factor.

