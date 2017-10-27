Eggo® Surprises Fans With Waffle Truck At Stranger Things Season Premiere

Eggo® makes an appearance at the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix original series with its mouthwatering waffle recipes.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranger Things, the much-anticipated Netflix original series, kicked off its second season yesterday with an exclusive Hollywood premiere, complete with a special touch from Eggo®. During the show's first season, protagonist, Eleven, brought Eggo waffles front and center, and now Eggo is back again in the second season. Premiere-goers and fans stopped by the 80's-themed Eggo Waffle Truck to fill their stomachs with culinary creations designed to complement the episodes.

Eggo is the perfect partner for watching all the new episodes, supplying fans with everything they need for their next Demogorgon battle, from upside-down recipes and spoiler blockers to Halloween accessories. Eggo's highly delicious and creative tools made specifically for Stranger Things fans include:

L'Eggo My Spoilers

If you can't watch the season right away, Eggo has you covered with a spoiler blocker catered to Stranger Things that is available for download on Google Chrome! To download, visit the Chrome Web Store here.

Accessorize Your Eggo

Last year, Eleven costumes were one of the most popular choices of the year. With downloadable DIY sheets, you can take this year's Stranger Things Halloween costume to the next level using an Eggo box!

Eggo's Stranger Things Episode-Pairing Menu

Eggo has released a nine-course menu so you can pair an Eggo with each episode of Season 2, including a special appearance of the Eggo Triple Decker Extravaganza, a decadent stack of sweetness.

Eggo Episode Pairings:

Chapter 1: Eggo's Mad Max Munchies

Chapter 2: Trick-or-Treat Eggo Freak

Chapter 3: Eggo's Peanut Polliwog

Chapter 4: Eggo's Will the Wise

Chapter 5: Eggo's Dig Dug

Chapter 6: The Eggo Spy

Chapter 7: Eggo's Lost Sister

Chapter 8: The Eggo Mind Flayer

Chapter 9: The Eggo Gate

The Eggo Triple Decker Extravaganza, as seen in Chapter 3

For more information about Eggo and to access these tools, head over to Facebook, Twitter and https://www.leggomyeggo.com/11.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands – Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more – that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of crackers and savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eggo-surprises-fans-with-waffle-truck-at-stranger-things-season-premiere-300544902.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company