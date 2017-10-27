Eggo® Surprises Fans With Waffle Truck At Stranger Things Season Premiere

Eggo® makes an appearance at the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix original series with its mouthwatering waffle recipes.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stranger Things, the much-anticipated Netflix original series, kicked off its second season yesterday with an exclusive Hollywood premiere, complete with a special touch from Eggo®. During the show's first season, protagonist, Eleven, brought Eggo waffles front and center, and now Eggo is back again in the second season. Premiere-goers and fans stopped by the 80's-themed Eggo Waffle Truck to fill their stomachs with culinary creations designed to complement the episodes.
Eggo is the perfect partner for watching all the new episodes, supplying fans with everything they need for their next Demogorgon battle, from upside-down recipes and spoiler blockers to Halloween accessories. Eggo's highly delicious and creative tools made specifically for Stranger Things fans include:
Eggo Episode Pairings:
