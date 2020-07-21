Eggland's Best Joins Forces with American Heart Association To Inspire Healthy at Home Cooking This Summer

Virtual Cooking Series Taps Celebrity Chef to Bring Nutritious Meals to Families

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best (EB), and the American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, are teaming up with television personality and cookbook author, Richard Blais to share delicious, healthy recipes the whole family will love. In celebration of the American Heart Association's healthy cooking at home resources, EB and the American Heart Association are encouraging families to tune in to a virtual cooking series by visiting the American Heart Association - Healthy for Good Facebook page on July 24 and July 31 at 12PM EST.

"With people spending more time at home this summer, there's a great opportunity to build healthier eating habits by cooking nutritious meals together," said American Heart Association Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP. "We're excited to work with Eggland's Best once again to help families learn how to eat smart and build better nutrition habits."

Eggland's Best continues to be a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good™ movement, which encourages people to take small steps every day to build lifelong healthy habits for themselves and for their families. Hosted by restaurateur and cookbook author Richard Blais, the cooking series will highlight heart healthy recipes created in collaboration between the American Heart Association and Eggland's Best to showcase simple ways consumers can make nutritious meals at home.

"Cooking together as a family is an amazing way to stay connected during challenging times but cooking healthy doesn't mean you have to sacrifice great taste," said Chef Richard Blais. "I'm proud to be teaming up with the American Heart Association to show families how to put a healthier spin on the classic comfort food recipes that we all know and love."

Chef Richard Blais will teach viewers how to make a delicious Zucchini-Parmesan Pancakes recipe on July 24 and a Huevos Rancheros recipe on July 31. The video segments will also be shared to Eggland's Best's official Instagram account for additional viewing.

"Eggland's Best is thrilled to be joining forces with the American Heart Association for the third year in a row to highlight the importance of incorporating nutritious foods into family meals," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Together, through our virtual cooking series, we hope to inspire families at home to make healthier choices together."

For more information and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egglands-best-joins-forces-with-american-heart-association-to-inspire-healthy-at-home-cooking-this-summer-301097119.html

SOURCE Eggland's Best