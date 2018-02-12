EEEEEATSCON Returns to Santa Monica

Early Bird Tickets On Sale Monday, Feb. 12

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, confirmed today that the 2nd Annual EEEEEATSCON food festival will return to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 19. Launched in 2017, EEEEEATSCON is a one-day food experience designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. The event features a highly curated group of local restaurants, along with exciting imports from across the country, often serving food you won't find anywhere else. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained.

Last year, a sold-out crowd of thousands attended EEEEEATSCON's inaugural event in Santa Monica. As a result, The Infatuation will be expanding the capacity and food offerings in 2018 to accommodate demand. As of today, confirmed participating restaurants include Fuku, Roberta's, Shake Shack, The NoMad Truck, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Rose Cafe, Porto's Bakery and Café, Loqui, Wexler's Deli, Lunasia Dim Sum House, Night + Market, Sweetgreen, and San Francisco's Liholiho Yacht Club. Many more restaurants, musical acts, and panels are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Early bird tickets for EEEEEATSCON LA go on sale today, Monday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 25. During that two-week sales window, tickets will be available for $25.00. General Admission tickets for EEEEEATSCON LA will go on sale on Feb. 26. As an EEEEEATSCON LA partner, the Premier Rewards Gold Card from American Express is providing all American Express® Card Members with exclusive access to half-price tickets during the early bird period. Tickets will cost just $12.50 each when purchased with an American Express® Card, with a maximum of four tickets per customer. Additionally, all American Express Card Members will receive early entry into the festival, gaining access to the event thirty minutes before doors open to the public.

Other brand partners for EEEEEATSCON LA 2018 include Stella Artois, Caviar, and Tequila Don Julio.

"EEEEEATSCON was a huge success last year and we can't wait to come back to Santa Monica this May and build on what we started," stated Chris Stang, CEO and Co-Founder of The Infatuation. "The one-day event completely sold out and generated over 500,000,000 social impressions for a reason – people want an event that focuses on community, where like-minded individuals can come together around a shared passion for food, dining, drinks, and learning. That's what EEEEEATSCON is all about, and we're excited to take it to the next level in 2018."

"We are thrilled that The Infatuation will bring their acclaimed food festival to Santa Monica again this May," stated Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer. "Last year, thousands of people attended the inaugural EEEEEATSCON to celebrate local food from Greater Los Angeles. It was a huge success and I encourage everyone to come out and attend."

"I was happy to be a part of EEEEEATSCON's inaugural year," stated Shep Gordon, Talent Manager and Film Producer. "It's exciting to see an event so full of vibrant, engaged, young people, coming together around a shared passion for food and dining culture. Plans for this year sound even more ambitious, and I look forward to what's to come for this festival in Los Angeles and beyond."

