Edible® Introduces Manage-To-Own Franchise Program

- Unprecedented program allows select candidates to earn equity toward ownership of their own Edible store- Program launch prompted by recent business evolution and success, including innovative new product lines and April's +61% spike in same-store sales

ATLANTA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and all-natural fruit snacks and dipped treats, is creating a new path to franchise ownership with the launch of a "Manage-To-Own" program. This innovative program is for individuals who have the drive and motivation to be hands-on operators and eventually join Edible's rapidly-growing global team of franchisees, but who may lack much of the capital needed to open an Edible store.

For an initial investment of only $30,000, a Manage-To-Own candidate is granted operational control over an Edible franchise with the ability to acquire full franchise rights over time.

After paying the initial franchise fee, participants selected for the program will participate in Edible's 90-day franchisee training program. Upon completion of training, they will take over operations of an Edible location and will have access to all resources, support and business tools available to Edible franchisees.

"Our founder immigrated from Pakistan to the United States as a child, then opened his first store as a teenager, so we not only understand that power of the American Dream but also recognize the realities around the need for funding to pursue that dream," said Cheikh Mboup, President/COO of Edible. "Fortunately, he had a family friend who was willing to help him launch the vision that later became Edible. Now, 20 years later, we're paving the way for more aspiring, motivated entrepreneurs to take control of their destinies. There are many who have the skills to succeed yet may not have access to the financing they need to get started. This is an amazing opportunity and we're honored to share it with future generations of business owners."

Edible is in the process of interviewing and selecting individuals to participate in the program. Once accepted, trainees will have the advantage of entering a franchise system with significant momentum. Same-store sales for the brand are up 8.7% YTD, and Edible has once again proven to be "recession-proof" in recent months with incredible 61% same-store growth for the month of April. In fact, Edible just experienced its most successful Mother's Day holiday in company history.

"Given the current rate at which Edible is growing and evolving, there has never been a better time to join this organization, and I can't imagine a better path for doing so than through this Manage-To-Own Program," said Mboup. "With sales steadily increasing across our network, this opportunity can serve as the launching pad for pursuit of the American Dream, with an established and reputable brand, without breaking the bank."

While this will be an ongoing initiative, there are a limited number of slots available for 2020 and applicants will be considered on a first come, first served basis. Anyone interested in being considered for the Manage-To-Own program is asked to submit their resume to the Edible franchise team at franchiseinfo@edible.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

