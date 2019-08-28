Edible Arrangements® Launches "A New Way to Birthday" with Celebratory Collection

New Collection and Partnership with The Birthday Party Project Give More Reasons to Celebrate



ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible Arrangements is launching a new way to birthday with its handcrafted fresh fruit creations in September, the most common birthday month in the U.S. With nine out of 10 birthdays falling in September, Edible's new Birthday collection appeals to everyone – from singles and parents to kids. The sweetest part? Edible Arrangements will help impact over 200 kids being celebrated with birthday parties as a result of a meaningful donation to The Birthday Party Project, a national non-profit that helps provide birthday parties for homeless children who would not otherwise have the means to celebrate.

A recent survey fielded by Edible revealed 75% of Millennial consumers feel spending time with family is the most important thing on their birthday, and ranked it higher than a gift, a party, birthday recognition on social media or a card in the mail. When asked how they would like to do birthdays differently, Millennials shared they crave new experiences, want to travel and desire to try new things. However, dedicating time for a special birthday dinner or treat remains a top priority. The new Birthday Collection from Edible meets all these needs in bringing people together, sharing unique and celebratory creations and putting a modern twist on birthday traditions.

"This year, we're encouraging people to think beyond the traditional cake and candles and focus on an experience," said Mike Rotondo, Edible's Chief Executive Officer. "Our new collection offers new ways to socialize, surprise and indulge while complementing the sweet moments of a birthday."

Adults:

Recipients will be wowed by the Happy Birthday Box featuring NEW Confetti Berries (starting at $19.99 ). The box includes two semisweet chocolate-dipped strawberries with white chocolate "Happy Birthday" rounds, and four other signature birthday sweets – fresh berries dipped in cake batter flavored white chocolate and rolled in confetti cake crumbles, and miniature cakes made with fresh pineapple dipped in cake batter white chocolate and rolled in confetti cake crumbles.

Time for a new twist on cake? Try the Birthday Pineapple Drip Cakes ™ and Berries – cake-shaped pineapple and chocolate dipped strawberries. Topped with real birthday candles you can light, these cakes start any party off right.

Edible now offers themed products for every party need – including fruit arrangements, delicious platters, goody bags and more: Rainbows and Butterflies Bouquet (starting at $49.99 ) is the perfect colorful bouquet centerpiece that consists of delectable strawberries dipped in semisweet Artisia chocolate with brightly colored rainbow-colored swizzle, succulent pineapple daisies, butterflies and hearts. Single Butterfly Pops for goody bags are available for $8.99 .

Sweet Safari Arrangement (starting at $49.99 ) This fruit arrangement contains cute, semisweet chocolate-dipped pineapple monkeys and banana pieces hand-dipped in semisweet chocolate on one side and rich white chocolate on the other. Platters, boxes and goody bags also available.

Fairy Delicious Wand Pineapple Pops (starting at $5.99 ) bring magic to any special day as a single serving or sent home for a delicious party favor. Each individually wrapped wand features a large pineapple star dipped in white Artisia chocolate and sequin sprinkles.

With this spirit of celebration in mind, Edible will be making a donation to The Birthday Party Project to support its mission to bring joy to children living in homeless and transitional facilities. Edible shares The Birthday Party Project's belief that joy changes lives, and a joyful community can change the world. The donation will help the organization's "birthday enthusiasts" across the country host monthly birthday parties for children in need.

"Our mission is to bring joy through the magic of a birthday party," said The Birthday Party Project founder, Paige Chenault. "Edible Arrangements' support will impact the lives of children experiencing homelessness across the country and allow us to show them the love they deserve."

Be part of Edible's celebration of birthdays by visiting the more than 1,200 Edible Arrangements franchise locations across the U.S. on Monday, September 9. Stop in and sample new Birthday Confetti Berries, shop from the new Birthday Collection and enter to win a free Happy Birthday Platter or free 3-piece treat box (with a qualifying order).

To find a store near you, visit www.ediblearrangements.com/stores/store-locator, and don't forget to join Edible's loyalty program to receive a birthday promo code to be used during the month of September.

About Edible Arrangements®

With more than 1,200 franchise locations open or under development worldwide, Edible Arrangements, LLC is the world's largest franchisor of shops offering creatively designed fresh cut fruit arrangements. Edible® store locations also carry the company's rapidly expanding Edible® Treats line which features all-natural, fresh fruit smoothies, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, Froyo Fruit Blends™, fresh fruit salads, and treats. Since its founding in 1999 in East Haven, Conn., the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible® fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, can be ordered online at edible.com, or through any local Edible® store.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters to throw monthly birthday parties for children. Founder and CEO, Paige Chenault created The Birthday Party Project in 2012 with the hope of celebrating all homeless children living in shelters and transitional living facilities. Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated over 8,500 birthdays with over 50,000 children in attendance. The Birthday Party Project receives monetary donations, party supplies and engages the community through a program called "Share Your Birthday." All donations go directly to throwing, hosting and executing the birthday parties. For more information, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org.

