Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

ROGERS, Ark., Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: EARK), an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, announced that the October 5 presentation from Randy May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Puchir, Chief Financial Officer, is now available for on-demand viewing at the following link at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/1005postpr

Ecoark Holding's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Recent Company Highlights

On September 27th, Zest Labs, a subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings Inc., hosted an open house to present the Zest Fresh solution in San Jose, Calif. A replay of the event can be found here.

On September 26th, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new corporate strategy and management change. The company is transitioning from a diversified holding company into a company focused solely on its Zest Labs asset. As a result of this effort, the Board unanimously determined the best approach was for Ecoark to rebrand all aspects of its company to Zest – including renaming the Company "Zest Technologies," and changing its stock ticker symbol from EARK to ZEST – in the coming months.

On September 25th, Zest Labs, a subsidiary of Ecoark Holdings Inc., announced the launch of its Produce Advisory Board, which will enable the company to further align products and services with industry needs.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and Zest Labs

Founded in 2011, Ecoark is an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain for a wide range of organizations including growers, distributors and retailers. The company's Zest Fresh™ solution, a breakthrough approach to quality management of post-harvest fresh food, is specifically designed to help substantially reduce the $161 billion amount of food loss the U.S. experiences each year. Through item-level monitoring and real-time predictive analytics, Zest Fresh enables customers to improve the freshness and quality of produce, realize substantial cost savings and reduce food waste. To learn more about Zest Fresh click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the business and possible or assumed future results of operations of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons, including but not limited to: access to growth capital on favorable terms; adverse economic changes affecting markets we serve; competition in our markets and industry segments; our timing and the profitability of entering new markets; greater than expected costs, customer acceptance of our products, or difficulties related to our integration of the businesses we may acquire; and other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and SEC filings. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and our future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements may not meet these expectations. We do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

