Eclipse Ice Cream Kicks Off Summer With Notable Chef Collaborations Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Foods , the creator of the first plant-based dairy products that are indistinguishable from conventional dairy, partners with some of the most exciting chefs across the US to announce a new series of limited edition collaboration flavors for the summer, with 100% of proceeds going directly to chefs' charities of choice. For the first time ever, Eclipse offers these exclusive flavors, alongside their own signature flavors, throughout the US with nationwide shipping.

Eclipse debuted their groundbreaking plant-based ice cream to much acclaim late last year through partnerships with beloved ice cream brands OddFellows in New York City and Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream in San Francisco. Now for the first time, Eclipse is shipping their ice cream nationally, and partnering with a diverse group of notable chefs and restaurateurs — from established Michelin star winners to rising star talents — to create new limited-time collaboration flavors. All proceeds benefit the chefs' charities of choice, which include their own local efforts to feed their communities, as well as other grassroots organizations that are advocating for causes they are passionate about.

Kicking off on July 8th, the first round of collaborations include:

Greg Baxtrom Olmsted and Maison Yaki ( Brooklyn ): Blackberry tarragon ice cream with proceeds benefiting Olmsted's food bank to feed people in need in Brooklyn .

( ): with proceeds benefiting to feed people in need in . Moonlynn Tsai, co-owner of Kopitiam and chef of Heart of Dinner (NYC) - Honey Phoenix Oolong milk tea ice cream with proceeds benefiting Moonlynn Tsai's Heart of Dinner organization that provides culturally appropriate emergency meal assistance for the elderly and underserved in the Asian immigrant population affected by COVID-19.

(NYC) - with proceeds benefiting Moonlynn Tsai's organization that provides culturally appropriate emergency meal assistance for the elderly and underserved in the Asian immigrant population affected by COVID-19. Trigg Brown of Win Son ( Brooklyn ): Sweet potato and salty black sugar caramel ice cream with proceeds benefiting Street Soccer USA , which uses sports to improve the health, education and employment outcomes for the most disadvantaged Americans.

( ): with proceeds benefiting , which uses sports to improve the health, education and employment outcomes for the most disadvantaged Americans. Joanne Chang of Flour Bakery ( Boston ): Sticky sticky bun ice cream with proceeds benefiting Flour Bakery's Feed a Bostonian in Need program.

( ): with proceeds benefiting program. Nicole Krasinski of State Bird Provisions and The Progress ( San Francisco ): Toasted almond thyme ice cream with proceeds benefiting Black Earth Farms, a grassroots Pan African and Pan Indigenous Farming Collective growing food in the East Bay.

Each month through the summer and early fall, Eclipse will launch a new round of limited edition chef collaboration flavors, with future chefs including Chef JJ of Fieldtrip , Michael Tusk and Jennifer Felton of Cotogna in San Francisco; Maya-Camille Broussard from Justice of the Pies in Chicago; Heather Sperling of Botanica in LA; Abra Berens of Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan; Carolina Santos-Neves of American Bar in NYC; Leah Cohen from Pig & Khao of NYC; Taka Sakaeda, Jihan Lee and Lisa Limb of Nami Nori in NYC; Sam Smith of Tusk in Portland; Tom Naumsuwan of Wayla in NYC; Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa , Toro and Little Donkey in Boston; Ben Daitz of Num Pang in NYC; Michael Zaro from Zaro's Family Bakery in NYC; Suzanne Cupps of 232 Bleecker in NYC; and others.

Eclipse 100% plant-based ice creams are available for nationwide shipping on www.EclipseFoods.com/shop starting on July 8th, which includes Eclipse's signature vanilla, chocolate, and cookie butter flavors and the first round of limited edition chef collaboration flavors. Each Eclipse signature pint is $11.99, with a minimum order of six pints. Each chef collaboration pint is $17.99. Additionally, Eclipse is also available as milkshakes and soft serve, as well as an ice cream base, at a growing number of partner ice cream shops, fine dining and neighborhood restaurants, fast-casual establishments, food trucks and more across the country.

Backed by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit, and former Dreyer's executive Eric Patel, Eclipse Foods is co-founded by two alternative protein experts, Aylon Steinhart and Thomas Bowman. Steinhart is one of the top experts in the alternative protein industry and was previously at the Good Food Institute, the leading non-profit in the plant-based space, speaking regularly on food innovation at conferences and universities such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Berkeley and Stanford. Bowman was a chef at Michelin-starred restaurants before becoming Director of Product Development at JUST, where he created and scaled some of the best selling plant-based products in the world such as JUST Mayos, Cookies, and Dressings.

What Makes Eclipse Different: Eclipse uses a unique blend of plants to replicate milk on a molecular level, creating a true dairy replacement that tastes, feels, and functions just like conventional dairy. The process was crafted in a kitchen, yet is completely revolutionary using extremely common and sustainable ingredients like corn and cassava to create milk that is indistinguishable from traditional dairy. With their first product, Eclipse is using their milk to create a liquid ice cream base that spins in any type of ice cream machine, and makes everything from soft serve to gelato to frozen ice cream pints and more. Since Eclipse milk and ice creams are made without soy, nuts, coconut, wheat, GMO's, gums or stabilizers, it's also a much cleaner product that is free from common allergens. Eclipse gives people the ability to be part of the solution by enjoying the creamy texture and indulgent flavor of dairy ice cream without the health, environmental, and welfare issues attached to traditional dairy.

For more information, please visit Eclipsefoods.com and follow them on Instagram @eclipsefoods .

