EatingWell Partners With The International Food Information Council Foundation For The 2019 Future Of Food Summit

Top Industry and Consumer Leaders Come Together to Discuss How Climate Change, Agriculture and Technology Are Transforming Our Food SystemWednesday, September 18 in New York City



NEW YORK and SHELBURNE, Vt., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) EatingWell is partnering with the International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC) for the 2019 Future of Food Summit on Wednesday, September 18, at Meredith's headquarters at 225 Liberty Street, New York, NY. The one-day event will feature discussions between thought leaders—academics, nutrition experts, trend forecasters, farmers, food industry professionals—to help explain how our food system needs to evolve and transform in the years ahead. This summit will take place in tandem with the release of EatingWell's October 2019 issue, whose theme is the future of food.

Register Online Here

Culinary scientist, author and educator Ali Bouzari, Ph.D. will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Bouzari is the Chief Science Officer and a co-founder of Pilot R&D, a culinary research development company, and Render, a food company that collaborates with the best restaurant chefs in the country. As a chef with a Ph.D. in food biochemistry, Dr. Bouzari has been driven by a passion for shifting the way we think about cooking.

"As a media brand we have always focused on how food is changing and getting better, both on our plates and on the farm. That's why we're so excited to devote an entire issue and a whole day to speaking with experts about what the future of food holds," says Jessie Price, Editor In Chief, EatingWell.

"We're in the middle of a revolution in food and agriculture. But health, nutrition and sustainability benefits can't happen without better consumer trust and understanding. That's what's behind our science-based content partnership with EatingWell," says Joseph Clayton, CEO, IFIC.

The 2019 Future of Food Summit agenda includes the following:

Sustainable Food Production

Dave Kurns , Editor-in-Chief, Successful Farming

, Editor-in-Chief, Successful Farming Jason Rowntree , Ph.D., Associate Professor, Animal Science, Michigan State University

, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Animal Science, Randy Day , CEO, Perdue

, CEO, Perdue Mark Guiltinan , Ph.D., Professor of Plant Molecular Biology, Penn State University

, Ph.D., Professor of Plant Molecular Biology, Marc Oshima , Co-Founder, AeroFarms

Plants to Animals: Where Is Our Protein Obsession Headed?

Sophie Egan , MPH, Director of Health & Sustainability, The Culinary Institute of America

, MPH, Director of Health & Sustainability, The Katharine Richards , Senior Director of Marketing, Perfect Day

, Senior Director of Marketing, Perfect Day Renske Lynde , Co-Founder & Managing Director, Food System 6

, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Food System 6 Jennie Schmidt , M.S., R.D., The Foodie Farmer

, M.S., R.D., The Foodie Farmer Sara Place , Ph.D., Senior Director of Sustainable Beef Production, National Cattlemen's Beef Association

Innovations in Nutrition & Health

Lisa Valente , M.S., R.D., Digital Nutrition & News Editor, EatingWell

, M.S., R.D., Digital Nutrition & News Editor, EatingWell Anna Maria Siega-Riz , Ph.D., IFIC Foundation Trustee

, Ph.D., IFIC Foundation Trustee Rachel Sanders , CEO, Rootine Vitamins

, CEO, Rootine Vitamins Megan Meyer , Ph.D., Director of Science Communication, IFIC Foundation

, Ph.D., Director of Science Communication, IFIC Foundation Dipnath Baidyaroy, Ph.D., Director of Strategic Alliances, Codexis

The Consumer Experience: Shopping, Cooking and Restaurants

Jessie Price , Editor-in-Chief, EatingWell

, Editor-in-Chief, EatingWell Chris Bissig , Director Industrial Design, GE

, Director Industrial Design, GE Maisie Ganzler , Chief Strategy & Brand Officer , Bon Appetit Management Co.

, Chief Strategy & , Bon Appetit Management Co. Hunter Lewis , Editor-in-Chief, Food & Wine

, Editor-in-Chief, Food & Wine Mario Ferruzzi , Ph.D., Professor of Food Science & Nutrition, North Carolina State University , Plants for Human Health Institute

General admission is $300 per person. For additional information and to register online, please visit www.EatingWellIFICSummit.com or click here.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL FOOD INFORMATION COUNCIL

For 30 years, the International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC) has been dedicated to the mission of effectively communicating science-based information on health, nutrition and food safety for the public good. IFIC's vision is a global environment where credible science drives food policy and consumer choice. Additional information may be found at www.foodinsight.org.

IFIC is an accredited provider of Continuing Professional Education with the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) and Dietetic Technicians (DTR) who attend this one-day live event are eligible to log 1 Continuing Professional Education credit for each hour of programming they attend. If you are an RDN or DTR, stay tuned for more details to be posted here as the event date approaches.

ABOUT EATINGWELL

Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. EatingWell is a fast-growing multimedia brand in the expanding healthy-eating sector. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy, feel happy and look great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 25 nominations.

EatingWell is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of 1.775 million and over 8 million readers. The brand has diversified to multiple formats, including a content-rich website that reaches over 4.6 million unique visitors per month, content and brand licensing, custom publishing and consumer cookbooks. Additional information may be found at www.eatingwell.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eatingwell-partners-with-the-international-food-information-council-foundation-for-the-2019-future-of-food-summit-300891251.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation