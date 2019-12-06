EatingWell Announces Top 10 Food and Wellness Trends for 2020

Intuitive Eating, Grain-Free Foods and Tajín Make the List

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com ) EatingWell , the leading source of delicious, healthy recipes and science-based nutrition, today announced the Top 10 Food and Wellness Trends for 2020, handpicked by their editors.

EatingWell's editors, registered dietitians and Test Kitchen cooks are always exploring what's new in the industry, researching the latest health trends and scouting grocery stores and farmers' markets for what's gaining traction among consumers. From increasingly popular trends like intuitive eating—a nondiet approach to eating that gives you permission to eat what you want—to more debated trends, such as CBD, marketed as a cure-all for various conditions—EatingWell's rich trove of insights show what is resonating most with its audience and what to expect to see more of in the new year.

"This is such an exciting time to be in food, in particular the better-for-you space," said Editor-in-Chief Jessie Price. "Consumer interest in wellness has exploded, and that means that a ton of the trends we're seeing are all about foods with benefits and knowing more about where your food comes from. That's great news for EatingWell because that's what we're all about!"

Below is EatingWell's list of the Top 10 Food and Wellness Trends for 2020:

Intuitive eating CBD Sustainable seafood Plant-based protein Regenerative agriculture Prebiotics Adaptogens Grain-free foods Low-alcohol and nonalcoholic drinks Tajín

Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. EatingWell is a fast-growing multimedia brand in the expanding healthy-eating sector. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy, feel happy and look great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 25 nominations.

EatingWell is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of nearly 2 million and over 8 million readers. The brand has diversified to multiple formats, including a content-rich website that reaches over 4.6 million unique visitors per month, content and brand licensing, custom publishing and consumer cookbooks. Additional information may be found at www.eatingwell.com .

