Eat Right Meal Plans Obtains Another Meal Plan Company In Its Growing Network

AFTER A SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITION OF TWO MAJOR MEAL PREP COMPANIES, EAT RIGHT MEAL PLANS HAS OFFICIALLY BECOME THE LARGEST MEAL PLAN COMPANY IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Right highlighted regional development today when they announced the latest acquisition of yet another local company, Food4Thought. "Don't Eat Less, Eat Right." Central Floridians will be Eating More Eat Right than ever before and the company's founders couldn't be more thrilled. The Tampa based company with ever expanding operations continues to validate market leadership in meal plan preparation and delivery services.

The second acquisition in fiscal Q1 affirmed Eat Right as the largest company of its kind in the Central Florida region. "The main goal is to develop lifetime relationships with our members. Competitors attract customers through traditional methods of advertising and marketing. Obtaining a higher conversion rate through mass marketing is not an objective for us. We have a simple theory: Get the food to their doorstep so they can see exactly what we are about," a spokesperson for Eat Right said.

The company has expeditiously become a household name in Tampa for providing delicious and convenient meal plans with a fun twist. "The most common feedback we have been getting from our customers is that they planned to utilize a meal plan service for a couple weeks to get back on a healthy eating track, but now they can't get enough! When choosing ingredients, the attention to detail is meticulous and we pride ourselves on the plethora of creative options we offer. Our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and giving back to the community makes our members feel good about spending their hard earned money on something they can believe in."

The prior acquisition of NakedFitFoods drove synergies for operations, logistics, and procurement. The latter acquisition will slightly expand Eat Right's geographical footprint, but more importantly give them access to an even broader customer base. With over 4,000 meals sold this week alone, it doesn't look like they are slowing down any time soon.

For more information, please visit: www.EatRight.life

