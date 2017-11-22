Eat Like The Pilgrims & Native Americans This Thanksgiving

Authentic recipes from the Plimoth Plantation's Thanksgiving meal

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Sodexo, the leader in Quality of Life services, and the Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts, bring the first Thanksgiving feast to life as they tell the story of the Pilgrims and the native Wampanoag people. The meal is made up of authentic recipes from the 1600s and is served to more than 3,000 people during Thanksgiving week at the Plimoth Plantation.

Items on the menu include native turkey with giblet gravy, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, steamed white turnip, Harvard beats, green beans and cranberry relish. Dessert is comprised of apple pie, pumpkin pie and Indian pudding.

The food served has been carefully researched and recreated to make it as authentic as possible. The chefs use local, seasonal ingredients just as the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people would have in the 17th century.

The Plimoth Plantation's Indian pudding recipe brings a sense of history to the Thanksgiving table.

INDIAN PUDDING - Serves 10-12 people

6 cups — Whole Milk

1 Cup — Molasses

6 Tbsp — Granulated Sugar

6 oz — Butter

½ tsp — Ground Ginger

¼ tsp — Salt

½ tsp — Ground Cinnamon

¼ tsp — Ground Nutmeg

1 Cup — Cornmeal

Combine all ingredients except Cornmeal in a large saucepan.

Bring to a boil and whisk cornmeal in slowly to avoid lumps.

Turn Heat to low and cook until thick - Pudding will continue to thicken as it cools.

Serve warm with a little heavy cream poured over it, or vanilla ice cream. Or serve cold with whipped cream.

Sodexo Sports & Leisure also provides food services at the Plimoth Plantation and full array of catering services for private events.

About Plimoth Plantation

Plimoth Plantation is the living museum of the United States' foundation in historic Plymouth, Massachusetts. Located less than an hour's drive south of Boston, and 15 minutes north of Cape Cod, the Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week, from mid-March through the end of November. A private, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational institution, the Museum is supported by admission fees, contributions, memberships, and revenue from a variety of dining programs/special events and gift shops. Plimoth Plantation is a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate and receives support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Humanities, private foundations, corporations, and local businesses. For more information, visit www.plimoth.org.

About Sodexo Sports & Leisure

Sodexo Sports & Leisure, a division of Sodexo, Inc., is a premier provider to cultural destinations and event venues around the world and in the U.S. including The Jules Verne restaurant at the Eiffel Tower, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Space Center Houston, Smithsonian's National Zoo, and the Detroit Institute of Art.

Sodexo USA

Sodexo USA is an American business that is part of a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in 80 countries. Delivering more than 100 services across North America that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life, Sodexo is a leading provider of sustainable, integrated facilities management and food service operations. It employs 123,000 Americans at 12,500 sites across the country and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional U.S. jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. In support of local communities across the U.S., Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed more than $29 million since 1999 to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. Visit Sodexo North America online and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

