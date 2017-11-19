Easy Chicken Chili is so simple! Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, corn, and beans are simmered with your favorite chili spices for a total win at dinner time.

This post is sponsored by Red Gold Tomatoes. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction Possible.

You guys, we’re in full on holiday mode over here and I’m all kinds of overwhelmed. Between work, decorating, shopping, and a minor basement renovation, I feel like we’ve been going nonstop for weeks.

You might remember me telling you that my husband tore his ACL while playing basketball a few weeks back. Well, the swelling has finally gone down enough to schedule surgery, so we’re trying to get as much done as we can before he’s laid up for a bit.

(more…)

The post Easy Chicken Chili appeared first on My Baking Addiction.



