Burgers are one of the easiest and best dishes to make on the grill, but if you don't have a grill or just want to reinvent the wheel a bit, you can turn this classic summertime staple into a pie.

If you're dying to go to your favorite diner but don't feel like leaving the house, this cheeseburger pie from Betty Crocker is there for you. This delicious and easy dinner takes less than an hour to make thanks to the biscuit mix, which distributes throughout the pie, forming a nice crust.

To make the dish you'll need milk, eggs, biscuit mix, ground beef, onion and cheese. Just cook the ground beef and onions, mix together all of your ingredients and toss the baking dish into the oven.

In 25 minutes you'll have an incredible cheeseburger pie that kids and adults of all ages can enjoy. And, if you like this recipe, then you're definitely going to love more of our comfort foods perfect for weeknight dinners.

Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie

Ingredients

1 pound (at least 80%) ground beef

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Original Bisquick mix

1 cup milk

2 eggs

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray.

In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in salt. Spread in pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.

In small bowl, stir remaining ingredients with fork or wire whisk until blended. Pour into pie plate.

Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.