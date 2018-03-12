  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Easy Baked Pork Chops

From feeds.feedblitz.com by Jamie
Easy Baked Pork Chops

Easy Baked Pork Chops come together with ease and require just a handful of simple ingredients. Serve them up with a green salad and pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.

Easy Baked Pork Chops come together with ease and require just a handful of simple ingredients. Serve them up with a green salad and pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.

Guys, it’s been a week! I got back from California last Saturday and have basically been useless since the moment I landed.

First off, I had jet lag like whoa. I slept for over 15 hours in one day, but I was still exhausted for no less than 3 days.

I don’t know how you travelers cross time zones with ease because it literally wiped your girl out.

(more…)

The post Easy Baked Pork Chops appeared first on My Baking Addiction.


        

Continue reading at My Baking Addiction