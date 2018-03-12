Easy Baked Pork Chops come together with ease and require just a handful of simple ingredients. Serve them up with a green salad and pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.
Guys, it’s been a week! I got back from California last Saturday and have basically been useless since the moment I landed.
First off, I had jet lag like whoa. I slept for over 15 hours in one day, but I was still exhausted for no less than 3 days.
I don’t know how you travelers cross time zones with ease because it literally wiped your girl out.
The post Easy Baked Pork Chops appeared first on My Baking Addiction.
The Urban Sake founder explores new cuisines to couple with the Japanese beverage
Look past those puppy dog eyes to the traits that will tell you which breed is best for you
You probably don’t live far away from a place that makes for the perfect summer getaway