Easy Baked Pork Chops come together with ease and require just a handful of simple ingredients. Serve them up with a green salad and pasta for a quick weeknight dinner.

Guys, it’s been a week! I got back from California last Saturday and have basically been useless since the moment I landed.

First off, I had jet lag like whoa. I slept for over 15 hours in one day, but I was still exhausted for no less than 3 days.

I don’t know how you travelers cross time zones with ease because it literally wiped your girl out.

