EagleClaw Midstream Raises Over $33,000 For West Texas Food Bank

Funds Add To Contributions Already Made To Help Those Impacted By COVID-19

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleClaw Midstream today announced it has raised more than $33,000 for the West Texas Food Bank through an online donation campaign that kicked off in early May.

"We are delighted to be able to show our support to those impacted by the economic impacts of COVID-19 in west Texas," said Jamie Welch, president and CEO, EagleClaw Midstream. "Our employees really stepped up with this campaign and surpassed our original goal by more than 50 percent. I am so proud of their efforts to help out those less fortunate in these challenging times."

Welch added that the company matched employee donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis, adding over $16,500 to the contributions of its employees. West Texas Food Bank serves 34 counties in west Texas.

Last month, EagleClaw Midstream also donated $50,000 to Midland area hospitals and emergency responders to buy much-needed personal protective equipment for front line healthcare workers. The company also provided monies to purchase fuel for air transport of critically ill patients from rural areas in West Texas.

Also in April, EagleClaw donated $5,000 to Jacob's Pantry, a community food bank in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

About EagleClaw Midstream

EagleClaw Midstream is a fully integrated, private midstream company that safely, responsibly and sustainably operates in the heart of the Delaware Basin with over 650,000 acres under long-term dedication. EagleClaw is headquartered in Midland and has a significant presence in Houston. EagleClaw provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for E&P companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company is the largest private gas processor in the Delaware Basin, with 1,320 MMcf/day of capacity and more than 1,300 miles of operated pipelines. EagleClaw has long-term dedications for gas, crude, and water midstream services in place from approximately 30 successful and active producers in the Delaware Basin. EagleClaw is also a partner on the Permian Highway Pipeline project. More information is available at www.eagleclawmidstream.com.

