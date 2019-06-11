Dust off those tickets: Attendees of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival save big at Woodstock Fruit Festival

DIAMOND POINT, N.Y., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival can keep the celebration of peace and love going this summer with half-priced tickets to the Woodstock Fruit Festival.

The Woodstock Fruit Festival is a week-long celebration of health, fruit-based living and personal growth, held in Upstate New York.

"In support and spirit of those who pioneered the peace movement in the 1960s, we're offering half-priced tickets to anyone who can verify their 1969 Woodstock attendance," said Woodstock Fruit Festival Founder Michael Arnstein, "While Woodstock 50 might not be happening this summer, our celebration of peace, love and seasonal fruit is on, and we're excited to share it with others."

The all-inclusive event is the world's largest of its kind, catering to 600 attendees from around the world who espouse the health and wellness benefits of living closer to the land, so close that they believe in a diet of raw fruits and vegetables. Music and dancing, among other activities, are components of the festival, but the main focus is the abundance of unlimited seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Over the course of eight days, festival-goers are encouraged to attend any of the dozens of activities between mealtimes, focusing on community, yoga, fitness, live music, dance, and meditation, as well as raw food education talks from experts and influencers. Given the event's lakefront location on the south end of the Adirondack Mountain Range, attendees are welcome to join guided hikes, group trail runs, swimming, communal campfires and dance parties to break from learning-centered activities.

The festival will take place from August 18th-25th, and is open to fruit-lovers of all ages, including young children. If you are an original Woodstock Music Festival attendee, please send an email to registration@thewoodstockfruitfestival.com.

The festival will take place from August 18th-25th, and is open to fruit-lovers of all ages, including young children. Visit the event website at www.thewoodstockfruitfestival.com to learn more. Use discount code Woodstock2019 on the last page of the festival application to get $100 off admission price.

