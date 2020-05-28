Dunkin' Spoofs Election Year with The Donut Party to Give America the Sweet Treat It Deserves This National Donut Day

Dunkin' is offering a free donut with any beverage purchase on June 5; free half-dozen donuts on Grubhub orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7Dunkin' gives fans a chance to win free donuts for a year by creating a slogan for The Donut Party

CANTON, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With moments of levity needed now more than ever, this National Donut Day, Dunkin' is giving America a smile with a cheerful spoof of the presidential election year by introducing The Donut Party, celebrating all things donuts and uniting people all across the country with the sweet treat they deserve.

National Donut Day Excitement All Weekend Long

On Friday, June 5, Dunkin' is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.* To extend the holiday excitement through the weekend, Grubhub is offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin' orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.**

In Sprinkles We Trust! The Donut Party Debuts

This year, Dunkin' is celebrating National Donut Day by asking everyone to join The Donut Party and proudly vote for their favorite donut variety. Will you cast your vote for Jelly 2020? Are you amazed with Glazed? Do you dream of Boston Kreme? Or, is your candidate Old Fashioned? Dunkin' is giving fans many ways to show support for their selection via GIPHY stickers, Instagram polls, Zoom backgrounds, and more.

In support of National Donut Day, Dunkin' will air a 15-second national television commercial, giving America a chance to meet The Donut Party "canDOUGHdates." In the light-hearted spot, Glazed, Jelly, Boston Kreme, and other donut flavors debate campaign-style to get your National Donut Day vote. The commercial will air during America's Got Talent as well as on digital streaming platforms.

The "canDOUGHdates" will also be featured on digital menu boards in Dunkin' restaurants nationwide to help guests choose their favorite. Through the campaign, developed in collaboration with creative partners at Jones Knowles Ritchie and Arc Worldwide, Dunkin' hopes to give America a chance to laugh, smile, and delight in donuts all day long.

A Sweet Slogan Could Win a Year's Worth of Donuts

Each Donut Party donut has its own slogan, and Dunkin' wants to hear fans' creative versions as well. Dunkin' is giving fans the chance to create their own Donut Party slogans, by answering the question "What does The Donut Party stand for to you?" for the chance to win free donuts for a year. Beginning June 3 and continuing through National Donut Day, anyone who shares their original Donut Party slogan on Instagram with #DunkinDonutPartySweepstakes will be entered for a chance to win one of six prizes of a year's worth of free Dunkin' donuts.***

For parents looking for a little extra sweetness this National Donut Day, Dunkin' has introduced DIY Dunkin' Donut Kits. The donut kits are comprised of plain donut rings, three different types of frosting, and a variety of sprinkles, giving kids the opportunity to decorate their own donut creations at home. Check with your local Dunkin' to see if donut kits are available near you.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin' has been serving guests signature donuts for 70 years. Dunkin' is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience or through Grubhub with contact-free delivery.

