Dunkin' Offers Free Delivery with Grubhub Through April 19

Dunkin' Delivers service with Grubhub will soon be available at more than 4,000 total stores nationwide to keep America running with even greater convenienceGuests can choose contact-free delivery to avoid face-to-face interaction with their driver

CANTON, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus health crisis continues to disrupt daily routines, Dunkin' is finding new ways to make it easier for Americans to keep running on their favorite coffee, espresso, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches, even without leaving home. To bring delicious Dunkin' food and drinks directly to doorsteps as conveniently and cost-effectively as possible, Dunkin' is offering free Grubhub delivery at select locations and expanding Grubhub service, to soon be available at more than 4,000 total Dunkin' stores nationwide.

Now through April 19, Dunkin' will offer free delivery on Grubhub orders of $10 or more at select locations.* To place a Dunkin' order for delivery, guests can simply open the Grubhub mobile app or website, select their favorite food and drinks, customize them just the way they like and then checkout. To avoid face-to-face interaction with their driver, guests can choose contact-free delivery at checkout.

To bring the benefits of home delivery to more people, Dunkin' is expanding delivery service with Grubhub to more than 1,300 additional stores across the U.S. With this expansion – due to be completed by April 16 – Dunkin' will be available for delivery through Grubhub at more than 4,000 total restaurants nationwide. Dunkin' Delivers will soon be offered at participating locations in Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Savannah and more. This is in addition to the cities where the service is already available, including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. and surrounding areas. To find out if Dunkin' Delivers with Grubhub is available near you, visit https://www.grubhub.com/food/dunkin.

"Making sure our guests can continue to enjoy their Dunkin' favorites even when they are at home is one way we hope to provide a sense of normalcy and comfort amidst so much change," said Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin' U.S. "We want our guests to know that we've got their backs and will continue looking for ways to make our products even more convenient and accessible to them during this uncertain time."

Most Dunkin' stores across the country remain open. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery. Guests can order ahead on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

