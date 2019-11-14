Dunkin' Drops Exclusive Holiday Merch On First-Ever Online Pop-Up Shop

Dunkin' Shop debuts with limited-edition, festive holiday gifts for every Dunkin' lover, such as branded electric guitars, one-piece pajamas, peppermint scented wrapping paper, and more



CANTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The search to find the perfect present for the Dunkin' lovers in your life can now be all wrapped up. Dunkin' today launched its first-ever online pop-up shop, offering a selection of Dunkin'-ized holiday gifts that fans can't find anywhere else. From apparel like a holiday sweater, one-piece pajamas and joggers to accessories like scrunchies, a fanny pack and an electric guitar, the limited-edition, fun and festive items currently featured on Dunkin' Shop will be on every Dunkin' fan's holiday wish list.

Dunkin' Shop's full ho-ho-host of limited-edition Dunkin' accessories and apparel includes:

Jammin' : How about a custom Dunkin' electric guitar for rockin' around the Christmas tree?

: How about a custom Dunkin' electric guitar for rockin' around the Christmas tree? Loungin' : Dunkin's super soft one-piece pajamas and joggers are the coolest and coziest ways to stay in and sip some Dunkin' by the fire.

: Dunkin's super soft one-piece pajamas and joggers are the coolest and coziest ways to stay in and sip some Dunkin' by the fire. Stylin' : Brew up a fun look for your holiday sweater party with a Dunkin' crewneck sweater. And, stay warm when out and about with two colorful Dunkin' scarf and gloves sets.

: Brew up a fun look for your holiday sweater party with a Dunkin' crewneck sweater. And, stay warm when out and about with two colorful Dunkin' scarf and gloves sets. Peppermint Wrappin' : In honor of the return of Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, Dunkin's peppermint scented wrapping paper will spice up every gift sent.

: In honor of the return of Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee, Dunkin's peppermint scented wrapping paper will spice up every gift sent. Dunkin' Wrappin': This wrapping paper is perfect for wrapping your favorite holiday gifts – Dunkin' style. Plus, guests can get their hands on it first in-store. Starting today, the first 100 guests to purchase a dozen donuts at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide will receive a sheet of this special Dunkin' branded wrapping paper.

This wrapping paper is perfect for wrapping your favorite holiday gifts – Dunkin' style. Plus, guests can get their hands on it first in-store. Starting today, the first 100 guests to purchase a dozen donuts at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide will receive a sheet of this special Dunkin' branded wrapping paper. Lunchin' : Bag the boring and light up the lunchroom with Dunkin's new metal lunch box.

: Bag the boring and light up the lunchroom with Dunkin's new metal lunch box. Scrunchin' : Do your updo with Dunkin's holiday hair ties.

: Do your updo with Dunkin's holiday hair ties. Repeatin' Fanny Pack : Dunkin's stylish fanny pack perfectly complements any Dunkin' cup.

: Dunkin's stylish fanny pack perfectly complements any Dunkin' cup. Sparklin' : Dunkin's phone case features floating donuts and glitter galore.

: Dunkin's phone case features floating donuts and glitter galore. Cheersin' : Raise a toast to the holidays and the New Year with two sets of Dunkin' pint glasses.

: Raise a toast to the holidays and the New Year with two sets of Dunkin' pint glasses. Ruffin' It: Don't forget to wish the dog a happy paw-liday with a Dunkin' puppin' bandana.

Dunkin' Shop was designed by Dunkin' in partnership with design-led creative company Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR). The merch was produced by BAMKO, a branded merchandise firm with global headquarters in Los Angeles, California. While all holiday items are only available while supplies last, fans eager for additional Dunkin' merchandise can expect to see the shop pop back up in 2020. In the meantime, the brand is offering a variety of other holiday gifts at participating Dunkin' restaurants across the country, including:

Ornaments and Lip Balm: Dunkin' is offering a new donut ornament and bringing back its popular Elf on the Shelf ® ornaments, seen this year stirring a cup of Hot Chocolate with a peppermint stick, all for the suggested retail price of $9.99 . Dunkin' is also offering peppermint-scented MUNCHKINS ® donut hole treats lip balm in a two-pack for $5.99 .

Dunkin' is offering a new donut ornament and bringing back its popular Elf on the Shelf ornaments, seen this year stirring a cup of Hot Chocolate with a peppermint stick, all for the suggested retail price of . Dunkin' is also offering peppermint-scented MUNCHKINS donut hole treats lip balm in a two-pack for . Value for when there's no place like home for the holidays: Three pounds of all varieties of Dunkin' packaged coffee are now available for the special price of $19.99 . Guests can also purchase two boxes of Dunkin' K-Cup® Pods for $14.99 .*

*Single bag/box at regular price.

Keurig and K-Cup are trademarks of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., used with permission.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.DunkinDonuts.com.

