Dunkin' Donuts Partners with DoorDash for Expanded Delivery Service in Select Areas of New York and New Jersey

Partnership offers guests more innovative, convenient ways to enjoy Dunkin' Donuts' signature all-day menu of coffees, donuts, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches on-demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts, recognized for keeping America running by serving its entire menu all day long, is expanding its Dunkin' Delivery service to participating locations in New York and New Jersey. Dunkin' Delivery will be offered through on-demand delivery platform, DoorDash, making it even easier and more convenient for people to run on Dunkin' from morning to night. New DoorDash customers can use the code DUNKINNYNJ for $5 off an order over $20, now through November 30*.

Residents in areas of New York and New Jersey can use DoorDash to order their favorite Dunkin' Donuts products with the click of a button, without leaving home or work. In these areas, delivery through DoorDash is available from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Guests can select and purchase a variety of Dunkin' Donuts menu items for themselves or for a group, including a Box O' Joe® or just one cup of coffee, a dozen donuts, sandwiches and more, and have the products delivered in less than 45 minutes. Dunkin' Delivery, which is already available in Manhattan and Brooklyn, is also available through DoorDash in other cities around the country including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington D.C.

DoorDash's innovative products and data-powered logistics software has made the company one of the fastest growing delivery businesses in the U.S. With the best selection of restaurants, quick delivery times, and the highest-quality customer experience, the four-year old company has helped to deliver tens of millions of orders across more than 600 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Sherrill Kaplan, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Innovation for Dunkin' Donuts, "Our guests in the Metro New York area are some of our busiest and most loyal customers. We know that getting around can be quite time consuming, so we're very excited to expand our Dunkin' Delivery availability through DoorDash to keep people running on our wide array of food and beverage options in a convenient and easy way. Guests around the country have been asking for Dunkin' Delivery for some time, and we are excited to continue expanding the program through partners such as DoorDash."

"For more than two years, DoorDash and Dunkin' Donuts have partnered to help customers get their favorite coffee, donuts and more delivered straight to their door," said Toby Espinosa, Head of Business Development of DoorDash. "After successful launches across the country, we're proud to be continuing our partnership with Dunkin' Donuts by expanding Dunkin' Delivery even further in more areas of New York and New Jersey."

To get started with Dunkin' Delivery visit www.doordash.com/dunkin or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

*Dunkin' Donuts purchases made through DoorDash are not eligible for DD Perks® Reward Program points. Available at participating stores in NY/NJ.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact

Jim Furrer

Jim.Furrer@RFBinder.com

212-994-7559

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-donuts-partners-with-doordash-for-expanded-delivery-service-in-select-areas-of-new-york-and-new-jersey-300551346.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts