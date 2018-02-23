Dunkin' Donuts celebrates Girl Scout Cookie(TM) Season with new Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie inspired coffee flavors

Local Girl Scout troops to sell cookies at select Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across the country

CANTON, Mass,, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people show support for Girl Scout entrepreneurs this season by buying boxes of their beloved cookies, Dunkin' Donuts is delivering the delicious taste of Girl Scout Cookies™ in its signature coffee and beverages for the first time. Dunkin' Donuts, under a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), introduces a trio of new coffee flavors inspired by iconic Girl Scout Cookie varieties: Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. All three flavors will be available by Monday, February 26, and served at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide through May for a sweet spring.

New Thin Mints flavored coffee features the classic cookie's combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate, while new Coconut Caramel flavored coffee treats guests to the taste of toasted coconut together with creamy caramel. With new Peanut Butter Cookie flavored coffee, Dunkin' Donuts has crafted its first-ever coffee featuring the flavor of mouth-watering peanut butter (without allergens). All of Dunkin' Donuts' coffee flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies are available in the brand's full lineup of hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin' Donuts unveiled the new coffee flavors today in a special Facebook Live event from Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouts of the USA, which can be accessed here.

Dunkin' Donuts' launch of its Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavored coffee beverages coincides with National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018, February 23 – 25. This season, Girl Scouts is celebrating the next century of female entrepreneurs. To help power amazing experiences for girls, Dunkin' Donuts franchisees at select locations across the country will open their doors to cookie entrepreneurs, inviting local troops to sell Girl Scout Cookies at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants on weekends February 24 – March 18. Participating Dunkin' Donuts locations can be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org as well as the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for more than a century, unlocking their G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ potential by building essential entrepreneurial and business skills imperative to leadership and future success. Over one million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, and 100% of the net revenue from cookie sales benefits the girls and their local council. Councils depend on cookie earnings to run their programming, which supports incredible experiences for girls, and girls decide how to invest their troop's portion of the earnings in impactful community projects and personal enrichment opportunities.

According to Patty Healy, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' Donuts, "Our guests have come to expect and enjoy fun, innovative flavors from us, and what could elicit more smiles than the iconic taste of Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors in your favorite Dunkin' Donuts coffee? It's a natural fit and a powerful combination. We are especially proud that our franchisees, many of whom are small business owners themselves, are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants."

"GSUSA is pleased to work with Dunkin' Donuts to showcase the power of the Girl Scout Cookie Program," said Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. "Not only do girls learn important business and entrepreneurial skills, but they put their earnings toward impactful community projects and leadership experiences—so we are grateful to Dunkin' Donuts for opening up their restaurants around the country to our cookie entrepreneurs!"

Dunkin' Donuts is serving the new flavors under a license from Girl Scouts of the USA. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including when and where Girl Scouts in your area are selling cookies.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

