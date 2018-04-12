Duncan Hines Debuts New Perfect Size For 1 Cakes and Toppings at Made-for-Instagram Dessert Event in New York City

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Hines recently debuted new Perfect Size For 1™ cakes and toppings at Dessert Goals, an emerging dessert event featuring a highly curated range of New York City's top dessert vendors. Duncan Hines created a baking revolution by giving consumers the ability to bake individually-sized treats in one minute in their microwave. The new ready-to-serve frostings and drizzles offer the ability to customize and personalize treats just the way consumers like them.

As the host of the Media Preview hour for the event, Duncan Hines created a Do-It-Yourself Dessert Bar featuring their single-serve product and enabled media and attendees to experience Happiness in a Hot Minute™ by creating their own custom Perfect Size For 1 creations and snapping photos against a branded Instagram backdrop.

The Dessert Goals event gave Duncan Hines the opportunity to share its new Perfect Size For 1 lineup with millennials and dessert lovers. Within that environment, the brand was able to convey its promise to use only simple ingredients: no artificial flavors, no colors from artificial sources and no artificial preservatives. In just 70 seconds, attendees were presented with deliciously moist cake to which they could then add their own twist with fun mix-ins and toppings, choosing from the brand's selection of 34 flavors, frostings, and drizzles. All 4,500 attendees who attended Dessert Goals left with Perfect Size For 1 cake mix and frosting or drizzle so they can recreate the treat at home.

This year marked the fourth Dessert Goals fest in New York City, which features both new and well established purveyors of the most hyped, Instagrammable desserts in the area.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products with a mission of Unleashing Brand Potential. With annual sales in excess of $3 billion, our portfolio includes well-known brands competing in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, such as Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, EVOL, Gardein, Glutino, Hungry-Man, Log Cabin, Udi's, Vlasic, and Wish-Bone, along with many others. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, and has nearly 6,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclefoods.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duncan-hines-debuts-new-perfect-size-for-1-cakes-and-toppings-at-made-for-instagram-dessert-event-in-new-york-city-300629168.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Foods Inc.