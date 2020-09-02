Due To Popular Demand: Drive-In At The Park Movie Series Extended For California Residents

OZO(TM) Brings Flavor to Favorite Classic Movie Viewings with Free Plant-Based Protein Burgers in September & October

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A night under the stars is taking on a new look this summer as parks are transformed into virtual drive-in theatres for residents to enjoy a socially-distanced evening with family and friends. The popular Drive-In At The Park, presented by Chevrolet, is getting a lift from innovative Colorado-based start-up Planterra Foods as the outdoor series is extended to include new movies through October in southern California. OZO™ is helping guests taste the good in life by adding flavor to each viewing with complimentary samples of its brand new plant-based protein burger hot off the grill, along with coupons and special attendee swag bags for drive-in attendees to enjoy.

"We all know that this is not the summer everyone had expected, but we want to assure that families are able to get out, indulge a little and enjoy time together in a safe and festive way," said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. "We are excited to team up with Drive-In At The Park, Dirt Road Entertainment and LA County Parks to combine the nostalgia of the drive-in movie experience with an updated feel. Planterra Foods is focused on feeding future generations with plant-based products that are good for you and the planet, so being part of this Drive-In At the Park series is a natural way we can give back to families who want to treat themselves and enjoy an evening out."

The Drive-In At The Park event is in collaboration with OZO™ and has been extended to feature new outdoor movie showings in southern California, including Castaic Lake in Castaic, CA and a special series in District 2 of Los Angeles, compliments of LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, taking place at Exposition Park, Baldwin Hill Crenshaw Mall, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area and Magic Johnson Park. The Castaic Lake schedule will feature: September 4 & 5: "The Bodyguard," and September 11 & 12: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," September 18 & 19: "Dirty Dancing," September 25 & 26: "Men in Black," with the schedule and movie showings for the District 2 locations being announced throughout September and October.

Entrance to the park each Friday and Saturday evening begins at 6:45pm and movies start at dusk. Tickets can be purchased or reserved in advance at TicketFairy.com . Guests can bring their own coolers and are required to wear masks when outside of their vehicle, which will be spaced six-feet apart from other cars/trucks. Drive-In At The Park kicked off in June, with favorite family classics from "The Goonies" to "Grease," and has received rave reviews from guests to spark the extension of the series through October for select LA County Parks.

Specially-designed OZO vans will be stationed at the Castaic Lake and LA County Drive-In locations, and OZO brand ambassadors will prepare freshly grilled plant-based OZO burgers in individually-wrapped packaging for guests to safely and deliciously enjoy. Additionally, OZO's fleet of vans are continuing its tour to bring delicious plant-based burgers curbside, with more than 250,000 free samples to be distributed to residents in Southern California and more than one million consumers nationwide through June 2021.

"Guests can feel good knowing they are eating a clean protein option full of flavor and made with straightforward, soy-free ingredients," adds Macken. "At Planterra Foods, we are passionate about making a positive impact on the planet and environment while delivering the best tasting plant-based protein offering for today's consumer -- whether you are vegan or not."

Planterra Foods debuted its first line of plant-based protein products -- OZO -- in June and is already making a name for itself with its exceptional taste, clean ingredients and nutritional advantage. In addition to the Burgers, which are being sampled at the Drive-In At the Park events, OZO is also available in Ground and Mexican Seasoned Ground in retail outlets across the United States and at OZOFoods.com .

OZO products contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef, as well as other leading plant-based protein brands currently in the market. OZO products also have up to 22 grams of protein per serving, are non-GMO and certified vegan by BeVeg . Unique to the category, Planterra Foods uses a high-quality pea and rice protein that relies on the fermentation of shiitake mycelia (root) to create a nutritionally superior product that enhances the taste and minimizes the flavor impact, while improving the digestibility of the plant-based protein.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com , and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OZO

OZO™ is the first brand brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices that are beneficial to both you and the planet. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com.

