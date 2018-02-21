DTN Names David Anderson Chief Technology Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DTN Co-Chief Executive Officers Sheryl von Blucher and Jerre Stead announced today that David Anderson is joining DTN as Chief Technology Officer effective February 21. DTN is an independent source of insight and analysis, and decision-support solutions to customers worldwide in agriculture, energy, commodities and financial analytics. Anderson joins DTN from CH2M, a $6 billion global engineering company, where he was Senior Vice President and global Chief Information Officer.

"David brings more than 30 years of information technology experience that will significantly enhance our capabilities and team," von Blucher said. "In addition, he has worked in his various roles to leverage and optimize many large global acquisitions, which will be invaluable in support of our own goal to actively pursue acquisitions that will drive profitable growth and improve our solutions to delight our customers."

At CH2M, Anderson was responsible for the delivery of digital and information management strategies, enterprise-wide application and cybersecurity programs, and the technology infrastructure and operational services supporting all business functions. Prior to that, he was Group Vice President for Oracle Corporation's Global Services, Transportation, and Construction business unit, and leading up to this led the Engineering & Construction management consulting practice for Ernst & Young, working directly with top global firms. Other positions include Director of Product Strategy and Development for Microsoft-based Solomon Software and Information Technology Director for OHM Corporation.

Anderson serves on the Board of Directors for the National Cybersecurity Center and the Colorado Technology Association. Recent honors include the 2016 Colorado Technology Executive of the Year, 2016 Colorado Top 10 Technology Business Leader and 2014 Colorado CIO of the Year.

"We are very pleased that someone with David's experience and talent is joining DTN," Stead added. "He most certainly will help us to improve our innovation efforts and deliver actionable insights to our customers worldwide through rigorous platform and development priorities."

