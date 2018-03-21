DSM and MIXFIT announce global partnership to take personalized nutrition to the next level

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM and digital health company Mixfit, have today confirmed a strategic partnership to deliver personalized nutrition solutions, providing individuals with the nutrients they need for optimal health based on a comprehensive set of health and activity measurements. This unique collaboration brings together DSM's unparalleled expertise in essential micronutrients and the technological edge of Mixfit to provide the ability to analyze health data in real-time, to effectively address nutritional gaps and support a healthy lifestyle.

Soon to be launched, Mixfit's Intelligent Nutrition Assistant (Mina) is the Artificial Intelligence that analyzes a person's genetic makeup, alongside their diet, lifestyle and health goals, to create and dispense delicious beverages containing a customized mix of DSM's Quali® Blends with vitamins and minerals throughout the day. The combination of DSM's safe, effective, and high-quality ingredients, customized solutions and Mixfit's advanced technology means consumers can receive the nutrients they need at the time they need them, from the convenience of their own homes. Additionally, Mina provides users with proactive nutritional recommendations, supported by DSM's position as a leader in scientific research on the role of micronutrients for specific health benefits.

Peter De-Meester, Vice President of Global Strategy of DSM Human Nutrition and Health states: "As consumers across the world become more engaged in their health and wellbeing, there is a growing need for a more personalized approach to nutrition. This partnership has been carefully crafted to connect the complementary and unique expertise of both DSM and Mixfit to support consumers in achieving their nutrition goals and to support our mission to help keep the world's growing population healthy."

Reza Zanjani, Mixfit President & CEO adds: "Personalization is the future of nutrition. By combining DSM's scientific background and high-quality micronutrients with Mixfit's unique digital knowledge and experience in personalized nutrition, we are ensuring that Mina improves the lives of health-conscious consumers worldwide. Our future plans include expansion into targeted, health-oriented boosters for specific health benefits."

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Mixfit

Mixfit is a digital health company that designs nutritional experiences to encourage lasting, positive changes in health behavior. Our belief that the path towards a better, healthier, and longer life starts with nutrition drives everything that we do. We leverage nutrition science, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and digital health technologies in developing our health data platform and smart counter-top nutrient delivery appliance to provide consumers with personalized nutritional drinks & deliver wellness-related insight based on their unique health data. Established in 2015, Mixfit is privately held and headquartered in Boston.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsm-and-mixfit-announce-global-partnership-to-take-personalized-nutrition-to-the-next-level-300617685.html

SOURCE DSM