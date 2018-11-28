DS Services Announces Executive Inducted into the Bottled Water Hall of Fame and Recognition for Route Salesperson of the Year

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) today announced that the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) inducted Shayron Barnes-Selby, Vice President, Government Affairs and Quality Services at DS Services, a Cott Corporation subsidiary, into the IBWA Bottled Water Hall of Fame and Michael Richards, Route Sales Representative at DS Services was selected as IBWA's 2018 Route Salesperson of the Year during the 2018 IBWA Annual Business Meeting on November 14, 2018.

Shayron has dedicated over 30 years of service to the bottled water industry starting with her tenure as a Quality Assurance Manager at Triton Water Company in Burlington, NC. In her current role as Vice President of Government Affairs and Quality Services at DS Services, Shayron represents and promotes the interest of DS Services with regulators and legislators at the state and federal levels and ensures that DS Services meets or exceeds bottled water regulations. Elected by the membership to serve as IBWA Chairwoman and as a current member of the IBWA Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Shayron assists IBWA in working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish regulations for the entire bottled water industry.

Mike started his career with DS Services 39 years ago with the Crystal Bottled Water Company in Phoenix, AZ. He has served on his current route for 36 of his 39 years with the company.

"We are very fortunate to have many outstanding employees within our business and I am pleased to see two of our top performers recently rewarded at the IBWA annual meeting," commented Dave Muscato, President – DS Services. "Shay's skillset and knowledge of the bottle water industry have been instrumental in our success over the years and we look forward to continuing to grow with her as a key member of our executive team and Mike has been consistently one of the best of the best from safety to sales for decades. We are proud of both Shay and Mike and all they have done for our company, our customers and the communities in which we operate," continued Mr. Muscato.

