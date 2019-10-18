Drive Shack Opens Its West Palm Beach Location Today

South Florida's newest social destination offers three levels of interactive golf gaming, a chef-driven menu, craft drinks and more



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive Shack opens the doors today to its three-story, 96-bay West Palm Beach venue. Based on the premise that good times are meant to be had, not just talked about, Drive Shack ignites the fun with a mix of friendly competition, food and drinks, and interactive golf gaming.

Drive Shack will also kick off Drive4Change, a club donation drive to benefit The First Tee of The Palm Beaches. Committed to supporting the communities in which it serves, Drive Shack—with the support of 2nd Swing and the PGA TOUR Superstore—will be collecting used clubs to help benefit The First Tee and support its mission to positively impact the lives of young people through the game of golf. People can swing by Drive Shack anytime from opening day through Nov. 3 to donate golf clubs, anything from a single iron to a putter to a full set of clubs. In return, those donating clubs will receive up to $100 of free BayPlay, based on the number of clubs donated.

Donated clubs will be valued and converted to cash donations with the help of 2nd Swing, and all Drive4Change proceeds will be given directly to The First Tee of The Palm Beaches. In addition, Drive Shack, with the support of the PGA TOUR Superstore, Delray Beach, will be presenting The First Tee of The Palm Beaches with brand-new sets of junior golf clubs to give to the young members they serve.

The go-to entertainment outlet for social seekers who want a fresh alternative to the typical day and nightlife scenes, Drive Shack offers guests the chance to socialize in one of 96 private, all-weather driving bays as they try to best one another at a variety of fun augmented-reality games. No membership is required to play; access to the range, golf clubs, unlimited balls, interactive games and virtual courses are all included in the hourly price.

Guests can also compete at a number of retro arcade games dispersed throughout the multilevel venue; sip cocktails at the rooftop bar and lounge equipped with firepits; watch sporting events on one of the venue's more than 300 TVs; and hit up Drive Shack's special and themed events, including social leagues, boozy brunches, live music nights and holiday bashes.

Drive Shack offers a chef-driven menu with dishes designed to be shared, from truffle flatbreads to pork wings to watermelon poke bowls. For dessert, there are specialty ice cream sandwiches featuring unique and locally influenced flavors — like key lime, which can only be found at Drive Shack's West Palm Beach location. The bar offers a variety of creative cocktails, canned wine, local craft beers and surprising treats, including boozy cereals.

The West Palm Beach venue is located at 1710 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33406, and will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Pricing ranges from $25 to $45 per hour, based on the time of day. For more information, visit driveshack.com. Get social on Facebook at /DriveShackWPB and on Instagram and Twitter at @driveshack.

ABOUT DRIVE SHACK

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) offers the latest in sports and social entertainment with gaming and golf technology powered by TrackMan™, a chef-inspired menu and craft cocktails, and exclusive socially driven events. Each Drive Shack entertainment venue features expansive, climate-controlled, private driving bays with lounge seating; augmented-reality range games and virtual course play; a restaurant and bar; and retro arcade games. Drive Shack's first venue opened in Orlando in 2018. In 2019, the company also added locations in Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, Va. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

ABOUT THE FIRST TEE OF THE PALM BEACHES

The First Tee of The Palm Beaches has quickly evolved into a major youth development program in Palm Beach County at our Michael B. Finnegan Learning Center in Dyer Park and golf courses all throughout the county. Founded by George McGrory (Mr. Mac), our non-profit organization, The Children's Golf Foundation, began serving young people with disabilities in 1988. Subsequently, our chapter of The First Tee Chapter was established with the support of the Michael B. Finnegan Foundation, the PGA of America and The Honda Classic. Our service area includes all of Palm Beach County which encompasses over 80,000 elementary school students. There are also adjacent chapters of The First Tee chapters in Broward, Miami/Dade, Martin and St. Lucie Counties. Our chapter is one of over 180+ throughout the world and one of 15 chapters in the state of Florida. We operate a golf facility that includes a par 3 course, hitting tee, and chipping and putting short game areas. Our programs are taught by PGA and LPGA Coaches trained by The First Tee.

ABOUT 2ND SWING

2nd Swing Golf is a small business headquartered in Minnesota that specializes in the sale of new and used golf clubs, golf club trade-in services, and tour-level fitting services. With the addition of its newest location, Columbia, MD, it will have five brick and mortar locations also including: two in the Twin Cities area, one in Scottsdale, Arizona, and one in Wilmington, Delaware. 2nd Swing is a Golf Digest Top 100 Club Fitter and PING Top 100 Fitter, and it has won multiple awards from other major manufacturers. For more information, visit www.2ndswing.com.

ABOUT PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

