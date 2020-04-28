DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food industry, "Dried Grains & Rice Industry Witnesses 386% Growth during COVID-19 due to Consumers' Fears of Strained Supply Chain"

The rapid spread of coronavirus has made it necessary for the public to practice social-distancing and remain in their homes. As a result of the increased time spent at home, more people are turning to home cooking.

There have also been concerns about the effect COVID-19 will have on the food supply chain, which has led many to stock up on pantry staples such as rice, dried beans and pulses. In March, US grocery stores saw a surge in sales of dried grains and rice. Sales of dried beans rose by 63% while sales of rice and chickpeas rose by 58% and 47% respectively.

"Dried Grains & Rice Industry Witnesses 386% Growth during COVID-19 due to Consumers' Fears of Strained Supply Chain"

