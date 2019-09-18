  1. Home
Drake's Introduces Cookies & Creme Brownies

By
Drake's
An exciting addition to the Drake's family of Baked Sweet Goods!

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's® Cookies & Creme Brownies are rich, fudge brownies, covered with delicious white icing and topped with classic chocolate cookie crumbles.

"Drake's Cookies & Creme Brownies bring together two classic American treats: brownies and cookies," said Chip Stenberg, Drake's associate brand manager. "Drake's fans will enjoy plenty of real chocolate cookie crumbles on each delicious fudge brownie."

Drake's Cookies & Creme Brownies will be available in supermarkets, supercenters, value retailers and convenience stores throughout the Eastern U.S. A product locator search function is available to consumers at drakescake.com.

As with all Drake's products, Cookies & Creme Brownies are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union. Consumers can look for the circled-U symbol Ⓤ (hechsher) on the cartons.

About Drake's
McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900s, Drake's® gained a passionate following across the Northeast that continues today. With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles®, and Yodels® cakes. Visit drakescake.com for more information or follow Drake's on Facebook and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drakes-introduces-cookies--creme-brownies-300920909.html

SOURCE Drake’s