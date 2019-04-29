DowDuPont(TM) Provides Per Share Information for its Second Quarter Dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DowDuPont™ (NYSE: DWDP) announced on March 8, 2019, that it declared a dividend of $325 million in the aggregate payable May 28, 2019, on a pro rata basis to shareholders of record on April 26, 2019. Based on the number of shares outstanding as of the record date, the per share amount of the dividend to be paid on May 28, 2019 is $0.14.

DowDuPont is a holding company with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

