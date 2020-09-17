Dover Food Retail Launches Optimax 7 Series LED Lighting Optimizing Merchandising and Energy Savings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Food Retail, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the newest generation Optimax lighting series, the Optimax 7 Series LED. The newly designed Optimax 7 Series offers food retail operations optimized refrigerated case merchandising by providing superior uniformity, high-color rendering, optimal product illumination and reduced energy usage.

The Optimax 7 Series is specifically designed to help retailers enhance the presentation of merchandise and increase cold-vault sales. This new series features high-color rendering LEDs for displaying natural colors, enhanced product visibility, color saturation and clarity, creating a merchandising pop. Dover Food Retail's Optimax 7 Series does this by optimizing all aspects and values of Lumen output, LUX incidence on targeted areas and color rendering.

"We are continuously developing innovative technologies that help our customers maximize their merchandising and improve energy consumption," said Uri Rainisch, Senior Product Manager, Dover Food Retail. "We have leveraged advancements in LED technology and improved energy efficiency while dialing in on key attributes of our LED design."

"The newly designed Optimax 7 LED lighting provides our customers with a quality product that not only showcases their products but elevates them to the next level," said Hemant Gai, Product Manager, Dover Food Retail.

The Optimax 7 Series LED lighting features Low Power for walk-in applications only; Standard Power designed for single-swing doors; and French for French Swing applications. Both the Standard and French are being offered in 3500K or 4000K CCT and have longer fixture lengths for improved lighting distribution.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Anthony:

Anthony branded products deliver innovative design and manufacturing of merchandising solutions in glass doors, lighting systems and display equipment for use in commercial -refrigeration display systems. For more information visit www.anthonyintl.com, or call 800-772-0900.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

