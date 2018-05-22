DOVE® Chocolate Extends CARE® Partnership To Empower Women In Cocoa Farming Communities

Partnership Evolution Includes New Micro-Finance Institution Linkage System to Increase Financial Access to Women in Cote d'Ivoire

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DOVE® Chocolate announced a partnership extension with CARE®, a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. Since 2015, DOVE® Chocolate has supported the development of small female-driven enterprises in cocoa farming communities using CARE Village Savings & Loan Associations (VSLA) methodology. The evolution of the VSLA program is the linkage of members to a formal Micro-Finance Institution (MFI) that will increase financial access to participating women and men in Cote d'Ivoire.

VSLAs provide a safe place for women to save money and access micro-loans, in an effort to empower them to be more engaged in financial decision-making. Within the past year, the number of VSLAs and VSLA members have more than doubled within communities in Cote d'Ivoire, touching the lives of thousands. Women represent 80 percent of membership. Overall, members have increased their savings by 58 percent since joining a VSLA.

"We're encouraged by the tremendous progress we've seen in Cote d'Ivoire as a result of our partnership with CARE," said Leslie Philipsen, Brand Director, DOVE® Chocolate. "While early in its adoption, the new MFI linkage will allow VSLA members who have mastered the traditional system even more financial access to fund their income-generating activities, opening doors to brighter futures."

Since the inception of the VSLA program in Cote d'Ivoire, loans have been used for small trade and commerce (43 percent) as well as for cocoa farm improvements (35 percent). More than 20 percent have been used for agricultural diversification in other crop production and household needs such as health and education. The introduction of the new MFI linkage will allow VSLA members even greater financial opportunities by moving from the use of cash to digitized and mobile money. Members can also have access to more financial resources with favorable terms.

A new short film premiering at the 2018 National CARE Conference illustrates the positive impact of the VSLAs within the communities of Cote d'Ivoire. The film follows three women and the evolution of their businesses as they embark on the new MFI linkage system. According to Leopodine Gadou, Project Leader for CARE in Cote d'Ivoire, the new system has "transformed the attitudes of these women. They are becoming more involved in modern technology, which is a real change for them. And now, these women are able to look ahead and plan for their futures."

The continued partnership between DOVE® Chocolate and CARE is part of the commitment by Mars, Inc. to improve the lives of cocoa farmers as well as further sustainability efforts. Having already pledged $1 million to CARE, Mars recognizes enriching and improving communities in cocoa-producing regions is the most important step of the bean to bar journey. For the second consecutive year, consumers can join this effort. From July 22 to August 18, 2018, for every purchase of specially marked DOVE® Chocolate PROMISES® at CVS Pharmacy locations, $1.00 will be donated to CARE.

About DOVE® Chocolate

From bean to bar, Mars Wrigley Confectionery takes great care to maintain the highest standards of quality when crafting DOVE® Chocolate. It all starts with only the best cacao beans, which are tested by experts for quality and flavor. The beans are then taken through special roasting and grinding techniques – a process rooted in European tradition - to create the signature silky smooth texture and great taste of DOVE® Chocolate. Finally, the perfect combination of chocolate liquor and 100 percent pure cocoa butter are added to create a balanced taste that's not too sweet, nor too bitter. For more information about DOVE® Chocolate, visit www.dovechocolate.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That's why women and girls are at the heart of CARE's community-based efforts to improve education and health, create economic opportunity, respond to emergencies and confront hunger. Last year CARE worked in 94 countries and reached 80 million people. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

