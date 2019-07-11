Doritos Partners With BET Awards' 2019 Best New Artist Lil Baby To Hand-Pick Producers And Vocalists For The Next Big Hip Hop Track

Winners will secure their share of $100,000 and collaborate in-studio with Lil Baby



PLANO, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Doritos is heating up the music scene once again with the "Doritos Spark The Beat" competition, an opportunity of epic proportions for up-and-coming hip-hop artists. Starting today through September 8, fans can visit SparkTheBeat.com to download a unique sample track created by Quality Control Music artist Lil Baby, the creative mind behind the certified platinum debut album, "Harder Than Ever." In fact, since the 2018 release, every project Lil Baby has released has hit RIAA Gold or Platinum status, and with 9 billion plus streams to his name, in only 2 years' time, the Atlanta rapper has raised the bar with his real talk and infectious hooks.

Now through this partnership, beatmakers and vocalists can submit their expression of the completed track, which will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges, including Lil Baby himself. The panel will select one beat maker and one vocalist to collaborate in-studio with Lil Baby to record the final track.

"As a young rapper I know how an opportunity like this can help someone with a dream and the hustle. So I'm excited to work with Doritos and give back," said Lil Baby. "I'll be looking for real creativity and fire."

This next level of boldness in music follows Doritos' Super Bowl LIII TV commercial which included some of the hottest names in the industry, and last year's "Doritos Blaze The Beat" competition where the brand partnered with music legends to select aspiring hip-hop artists to perform live on the big stage.

"Doritos is committed to igniting its fans' passions which is why we're thrilled to launch this year's music competition, Spark The Beat. It was incredible how many ultra-talented up-and-coming artists we discovered through last year's Blaze The Beat, so we're raising the bar this year with the opportunity to collaborate with a musical artist to help them break into the music scene," said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Lil Baby is bound to bring unique advice and creative inspiration to the winners of the Spark The Beat competition as a rising hip-hop icon. We can't wait to partner with him to bring this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Doritos fans."

For more ways to get involved with the Spark The Beat program, consumers can purchase specially marked Doritos bags and enter the unique code found on each bag for a chance to win cool music gear and other fun prizes. For more information, visit SparkTheBeat.com or Doritos.com.

About Lil Baby

23-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Baby created a sensation and in less than 3 years is now one of the hottest rappers in the game. Signed to Quality Control Music, his certified platinum album, "Harder Than Ever," debuted at number three on the Billboard Top 200, holding four spots concurrently on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Baby is raising the bar with refined story-telling and has been critically acclaimed by The New York Times, XXL, Fader, Noisey, Complex, Billboard, Vibe, The Source and more. Lil Baby rose from hustling drugs and dice to changing his hustle up to music, while staying real to the streets he came from. With 9 billion plus streams to his name in only 2 years' time, Lil Baby speaks directly and honestly with a unique delivery and banging beats. Lil Baby currently has 4 gold RIAA certified singles, one 2x-platinum certified single, two 3x-platinum certified singles, and one 5x-platinum certified single.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of the many brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $16 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

