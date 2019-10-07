DoorDash Celebrates Diversity of American Cuisines and Cultures in New Brand Campaign, "Every Flavor Welcome"

High-energy TV, digital, social, and OOH campaign invites consumers to experience the variety of cuisines, flavors, and cultures that define America



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery in more than 4,000 cities in the United States, Canada, and Australia, announced today the launch of a multi-platform marketing campaign in the U.S. The "Every Flavor Welcome" campaign, created in partnership with The Martin Agency, is an invitation for consumers to celebrate the diversity of cuisines and cultures that uniquely make up America. The campaign spans TV, digital, social, outdoor, and brand activations.

"Every Flavor Welcome is a celebration of food as culture, and of the richness that our nation's diversity brings to our nation's food," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, VP of Marketing at DoorDash. "With more restaurants than anyone else serving a smorgasbord of cuisines, DoorDash is America's Kitchen - so we wanted to pay tribute to all of America's flavors; and to the cultures and people who created, and continue to innovate, these flavors. American food is remarkable and wonderful precisely because of the cultural influence of our diversity - that's the essence of Every Flavor Welcome."

The :30 and :15 TV spots, titled "Shishito" and "Fish Roe" and "Poke" and "French Fry" take consumers on a visual journey, highlighting the breadth of cuisines available through DoorDash. The campaign showcases more than 52 unique dishes styled in visually stunning, high-contrast, and appetizing ways from burgers and fries to the Ethiopian raw beef dish kitfo and Japanese shiso leaves. Underground rap legend Gift of Gab and Grammy nominated MC Rapsody feature as voice-over artists, each lending their signature flows and driving the energy of the upbeat spots.

"DoorDash is a company that believes deeply in the value of diversity of cuisines and cultures and puts that belief into practice every day," said Karen Costello, Chief Creative Officer at The Martin Agency. "I'm so proud of our shared values and ambitions. Every decision we have made to date, from the ideas we create to the way we shape them in culture is a story of lifting people up and celebrating our food, our communities, and our country."

In addition to TV, the campaign includes digital ads, paid and organic social, and a nationwide media buy of creative OOH placements that highlight an appreciation for different cultures through the artistic mashups of flavors - and includes eatable billboards, which invite people to scan a QR code that takes them directly to the app to order the cuisine showcased on the billboard.

To celebrate the campaign launch and to encourage customers to experience the multitude of cuisines available through the platform, DoorDash will give away $1,000 in DoorDash credit to three lucky US customers to host an "Ultimate Food Fusion Dinner Party". Additionally, each winner will also win a year-long subscription to DashPass , DoorDash's nationwide subscription program, to continue their culinary adventures throughout 2020! Any customer that places three orders with a subtotal of $12 or more each through the DoorDash platform with promo code "EVERYFLAVOR" between now and November 3 will be automatically entered to win $1,000 in DoorDash credit* and a year-long subscription to DashPass.

Follow DoorDash and Every Flavor Welcome on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . As part of the campaign, DoorDash will also offer $0 delivery fees** on customers' first orders on the platform. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

*$1000 in DoorDash Credit: Every Flavor Welcome Giveaway Terms. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Open to eligible legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who, as of the time of entry, are at least 18 years old. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited or restricted by law. The entry period for the Giveaway commences on October 7th, 2019 at 7:00am Pacific Time ("PT") and ends on or before November 3rd, 2019 at 11:59pm Pacific Time ("PT"). During the entry period, participants may enter by placing three orders with a subtotal equal to or greater than $12 each through the DoorDash platform and entering the promo code EVERYFLAVOR at checkout for one of the three orders. All three orders must be placed by 11:59pm PST on November 3rd, 2019 to be eligible. Participants may also enter by sending an email to "sweepstakes@doordash.com" with their name, phone number, email address, city of residence, and the code "EVERYFLAVOR" in the subject line. Entries must be received by 11:59pm PST on November 3rd, 2019 to be eligible. Limit one entry per person during Sweepstakes Period. Any attempts to obtain additional entries, including through multiple or duplicate accounts will result in disqualification. See full terms at https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/every-flavor-welcome

**$0 delivery fees: First-time users only. Offer valid through 3/31/19. Limit one per person. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions .

About DoorDash

About DoorDash: DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

About The Martin Agency

When Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen Colbert spontaneously start talking about our clients; when our clients become a Jeopardy! clue and a Wheel of Fortune reveal; when SNL parodies our creative campaigns — we consider it both a good day and all in a day's work. And maybe a Hump Day, too. For us, buzz is a business metric. We've created steady buzz around GEICO, OREO, UPS and Buffalo Wild Wings, to name a few. Our goal: fight invisibility, in everything we do. www.martinagency.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-celebrates-diversity-of-american-cuisines-and-cultures-in-new-brand-campaign-every-flavor-welcome-300931603.html

SOURCE DoorDash