DoorDash Arrives In The New Hampshire Area, Offers Delivery From More Than 500 Local Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, the on-demand destination connecting customers with their favorite restaurants through door-to-door delivery, today announced its launch across three counties in the New Hampshire area, delivering from more than 500 local restaurants. DoorDash currently operates in more than 1,200 cities across the country.

Starting today, DoorDash will be available in the following 18 cities across Merrimack, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties:

Allenstown

Atkinson

Auburn

Bedford

Concord

Derry

Hampstead

Hooksett

Hudson

Litchfield

Londonderry

Manchester

Merrimack

Nashua

Pembroke

Salem

Suncook

Windham

Customers in the area can order delivery through DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from fan favorite restaurants including Blaze Pizza.

To celebrate DoorDash's arrival to these new cities in New Hampshire, deliveries for the next month will be free for all orders over $15. New users can also use the code DASH2NH for $5 off their first order of $15 or more, valid through November 24, 2018.

"We are thrilled to expand our platform to the state of New Hampshire with this launch into 18 new cities across the region," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash. "With family favorite restaurants that locals gravitate towards, we're pleased to now offer our platform to these favorite neighborhood hot spots."

For more information on DoorDash's launch in New Hampshire, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 1,200 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-arrives-in-the-new-hampshire-area-offers-delivery-from-more-than-500-local-restaurants-300736575.html

SOURCE DoorDash