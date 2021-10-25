Don’t Be Blue—Try These Tangy Vegan Blue Cheese Products

Blue cheese, or bleu cheese, is typically made with cow’s milk, but it gets its distinctive color, smell, and sharp flavor from the mold Penicillium. The tanginess and even the bluish color can easily be achieved without using milk stolen from mother cows. The following brands have created delicious vegan blue cheeses in a variety of ways—they use spirulina for color and cashews or tofu for creaminess. Whatever you’re craving, there’s something you’re sure to love.

Perfect for topping salads or mixing into a creamy vegan pasta sauce, these crumbles are tangy and flavorful.

Made with blue-green algae spirulina and cultured cashews, this vegan gorgonzola cheese is fit for royalty.

This gourmet cheese will be the star of your charcuterie board. It’s perfect served with crackers and sliced pear.

Blue-green superfood spirulina gives this cashew-based vegan blue cheese a marbled effect. Crumble it on top of roasted root vegetables, or spread it on crusty French bread.

The blue mold rind on this soft-ripened vegan cheese gives it a sharp flavor. RIND offers other varieties as well, including seasonal cranberry and currant flavors.

The funky European flavors of this vegan blue cheese come from fermentation caused by probiotic cultures and Roquefort molds, but its creaminess comes from cashews instead of cow’s milk.

Crumble, slice, or melt this soft, tofu-based vegan blue cheese.

Vegan Blue Cheese Salad Dressings

If you’re looking for a quick salad dressing or something to dunk your cauliflower Buffalo wings into, this dressing is for you.

Kroger and its subsidiary Ralphs carry this dressing, which makes a cool and creamy complement to your favorite foods.

Try this dressing drizzled on this vegan Buffalo chicken pizza, which features meat-free chicken strips.

